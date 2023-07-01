You can now get all these great items with deep discounts at Mango

Summer is here and many different brands are on sale! One of our favorite stores, Mango, is going big this year and is now offering big discounts on tons of great items. So now you can find mega cool dresses, bags, tops and pants on sale. What are the things you really don’t want to miss? We’ve got them listed for you to go straight to your shopping cart.

This breezy cotton set from Mango will keep you looking fashionable even in high temperatures

These are the 8 best items of Mango Sale

1

Mango Floral Bodywarmer

€49.99

€29.99 (40% off)

2

Mango Triangle Bikini Top

€19.99

€15.99 (20% off)

3

Mango mid rise wide leg jeans

€39.99

€29.99 (25% off)

4

Mango Sandal With Heel And Rhinestone Strap

€59.99

€35.99 (40% off)

5

Mango Satin Cross Back Dress

€59.99

€45.99 (23% off)

6

Mango Asymmetrical Top With Ruffles

€35.99

€27.99 (22% off)

7

Mango crossbody bag made from natural fibers

€49.99

€29.99 (40% off)

€79.99

€59.99 (25% off)


