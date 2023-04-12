You can now order the official cookbook of this popular video game

Who hasn’t seen one? movie or played a videogame and have you been craving what appears on the screen? This happens to us especially with movies, which by the way, we have previously shared some recipes for drinks and simple dishes. This time we have the new minecraft cookbook which, by the way, You can now order the official cookbook and we say where.

Although the famous Minecraft game does not consist of preparing recipes or collecting food, the book inspired by this game that became a worldwide phenomenon has reached kitchens. Author Tara Theoharis thought of this cookbook as a way to help fans make over 40 Minecraft-themed recipes to be the best themed host in gaming history.

What will be found in the recipe book?

What you will find in this cookbook will be like a theoretical-practical guide to the trend that has become very famous on TikTok: from object or cake minecraft version. With this book you will be able to play with the minds of your diners to find out if it is a fudge dessert or an exploding block, a suspicious stew or a cake in the shape of buried treasure.

If you are a fan of this video game or have a little one at home who enjoys playing and craving fun and nutritious meals, be sure to read because this note will interest you. There is nothing better than cooking accompanied by our little ones at home to share good times, laughter, advice, traditions and recipes, as this is one of the keys to cooking with your children, although we highly recommend you take a look at our safety tips for little ones in the kitchen.

Where and when do I buy it?

Here you can read the announcement of the launch of this incredibly fabulous cookbook. Remember that age should never be an impediment to having fun in the kitchen and enjoying cravings or healthy dishes, because it also includes recipes such as a forest of green flowersthat is, a salad that no one will be able to resist.

Now yes, what is most interesting: the recipe book will go on sale until June 7, 2023, but on Amazon you can already pre-order it so that you are one of the first to recreate a recipe for creeper. Here we leave you the purchase link and we hope you enjoy it.

