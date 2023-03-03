you can now play Counter Strike 1.6 on the web

Image : play-cs

When I was 15 years old, I finished having a snack and went to play counter Strike 1.6 in the neighborhood cyber, a ramshackle booth with six noisy computers and their corresponding CRT monitors. Today’s teens don’t even understand some of those words, but this aging millennial is thrilled to be able to de_dust2 18 years later straight from the browser.

play-cs.com is a Russian project based on Xash3D FWGS Engine that allows you to play a multiplayer game of counter Strike 1.6 from the web. There are dozens of servers with thousands of active players on the most popular maps that you can join for free, but for a fee you can create your own private server with a capacity of 6, 10 or 12 players.

counter Strike 1.6 still alive, now also on the web

Although there have been more modern versions and attempts to remaster it , counter Strike 1.6 It remains the most popular title in the entire series, and the largest at the community level… two decades later. Originally a mod half-lifeValve’s game takes place in an environment of two teams, the terrorists and the counter-terrorists, who compete against each other to plant bombs or rescue hostages while shooting each other with a variety of realistic weapons .

counter Strike 1.6 It’s one of those games that you can count on one hand, with thousands of people playing it for years and forming strong friendships through games, even though it has the usual rudimentary polygonal look and lacks many of the elements and features of the most modern first person shooter games.

[Play-CS.com vía Xataka]