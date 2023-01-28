You can now see the complete concert of The Kid LAROI in Fortnite

More news on the way! We bring an announcement related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We talk specifically about Fortnite.

In this case, we bring you the complete concert that took place in the game yesterday and that starred The Kid LAROI. Here you have the video:

A new artist joins the Fortnite Idol Series!

Since his discovery in 2019, Australian rapper, singer and songwriter The Kid LAROI He’s become a rock-and-roll star, and soon his emotional hits and killer beats will be echoing across Fortnite. Take the jump to the island Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI this Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 01:00 CET to discover an immersive sound experience that charts LAROI’s journey from humble beginnings to a global arena-filling superstar.

New LAROI songs will be heard on the island; among them, “Love Again,” which will premiere on Saturday, January 28. In addition, three unpublished songs will make their appearance on the island and in the after party.

Before The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams kicks off, the costumes of The Kid LAROI Y The Rogue LAROI They will be available from January 27 in the Fortnite item shop. And before this, on January 24, players will be able to participate in the The Kid LAROI Cup for a chance to unlock these outfits early, as well as a special banner icon and emote!

WILD DREAMS OF THE KID LAROI

In this interactive experience, players will enter the cybernetic LAROI City, where they will be able to attend a massive concert featuring fan favorites and new ones. After the performance, players will be able to join LAROI at the Afterparty. Here you will listen to the Wild Dreams mix on loop and find out more about LAROI’s life, both on and off stage.

During both experiences, players will be able to complete the Wild Dreams missions from The Kid LAROI to get XP and special LAROI items, such as room themes love again Y thousands of thousandsthe loading screen LAROI and The Rogue and the graffiti LAROI was here Y LAROI signature. The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams quests will be available from January 28 at 00:00 CET to February 4 at 00:00 CET.

Close-up of the LAROI and The Rogue loading screen:

Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI will be available in-game for a limited time: from January 28 at 00:00 CET to April 28 at 00:00 CEST. To participate, select the box Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI on the Discover screen or enter the island code 2601-0606-9081. Either option will take you to the island “Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI”, created in collaboration by Alliance Studios, Team Atomic and TheBoyDilly, which features a video directed by Adrien Wagner and produced by La Pac.

In addition, you can enjoy “Wild Dreams: The Kid LAROI Afterparty”, also created by Alliance Studios, Team Atomic and TheBoyDilly, which will be available from January 28 at 00:00 CET and until April 28 at 00:00 CEST. You can join by selecting the box Wild Dreams: The Kid LAROI Afterparty on the Discover screen or by entering the island code 4294-0410-6136.

IN THE PUREST LAROI STYLE

Do you want to get The Kid LAROI merchandising before the concert? Well, The Kid LAROI and The Rogue LAROI costumes (among other items) will be available in the item shop starting January 27 at 01:00 CET!

THE KID LAROI COSTUME AND BACKPACKING ACCESSORY

From dreamer to hitmaker: Rise to the top in The Kid LAROI costume, including the style electrified in addition to the default. This costume includes the backpacking accessory Get My Bag with two styles: the default blue and Forever AlonePink color.

THE ROGUE LAROI COSTUME, BACKPACKING/PEAK ACCESSORY AND WRAPPING

From composer to hunter! Eliminate opponents on the battlefield with The Rogue LAROI outfit, including the style electrified in addition to the default. This costume includes the Tragic Saber backpacking accessorywhich can be unsheathed and used as peak. The store will also be available LAROI Improvisation wrappermatching the suit.

GESTURES AND ROOM THEME

Keep the party going long after the Afterparty with these items from the shop:

Gesture stay afloat : relax and let yourself go…

: relax and let yourself go… King Heart Gesture : dance to the sound of Love Again.

: dance to the sound of Love Again. Stay room theme: Hit play and feel like me.

The Emotes Stay Afloat, King’s Heart, and the Stay Room Theme can be purchased individually or as part of the LAROI Starter Bundle, which also includes the Loading Screen for Wild dreams:

Head always in the clouds.

HAVE COURAGE IN BATTLE: THE KID LAROI CUP

LAROI is fearless on stage, so it’s time to be fearless on the battlefield with The Kid LAROI Cup. Compete in this Zero Build Duos Tournament on January 24 and try to be among the highest ranked players in your region to unlock The Kid LAROI Outfit (including the Get My Bag Back Bling) and The Rogue LAROI Outfit. (which includes the Tragic Saber pickaxe and backpacking accessory) before anyone else. Also, with a minimum of eight points, you can unlock the laroi banner icon and the emoticon Smile LAROI!

Competitors will be able to play up to ten games during the approximate three-hour period in their region. Region-specific event times are available in the Compete tab of the game. The scoring system will follow the following format:

CLASSIFICATION

Victory Royale: 25 points

2nd: 22 points

3rd: 20 points

4th: 18 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 16 points

7th: 15 points

8th: 14 points

9th: 13 points

10th: 12 points

11th: 11 points

12th: 10 points

13th: 9 points

14th: 8 points

15th: 7 points

16th: 6 points

17th: 5 points

18th and 19th: 4 points

20th and 21st: 3 points

22nd and 23rd: 2 points

24th and 25th: 1 point

EACH ELIMINATION

1 point

Among other requirements, players will need to have two-factor authentication enabled and verified on their Epic account, and an account level 15 or higher in order to participate. (You can see your account level in the Career tab within Fortnite.) For full details about this tournament and the entry requirements, please refer to The Kid LAROI Cup Official Rules.

CONTENT CREATION AT THE KID LAROI’S WILD DREAMS AND THE AFTERPARTY

Content creators in the Support-A-Creator (SAC) program will be able to host on-demand content from The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams experience and The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams: Afterparty on YouTube and monetize those videos for seven days (from 28 September January 00:00 CET to February 3 23:59 CET) without receiving any withdrawal notices. More information:

In order to monetize The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams or The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams: Afterparty content, SAC members will need to link their YouTube and Support-A-Creator accounts.

IMPORTANT: When you upload your content to YouTube, don’t forget to mark it as Unlisted or Public. If you upload the video as Private, you may receive a monetization claim.

When you upload your content to YouTube, don’t forget to mark it as Unlisted or Public. If you upload the video as Private, you may receive a monetization claim. Please refer to the channel’s platform policies to learn how to avoid copyright notices on content for other platforms.

Don’t you belong to SAC? Don’t worry, because you will be able to continue sharing the highlights of the experience. Of course: you will not be able to monetize your videos on YouTube.

Warning: Twitch creators who broadcast experiences should be aware that we cannot prevent third-party copyright detection systems from flagging on-demand content or videos. As a general rule, we recommend deactivating content or videos on demand for the duration of the event. For more information, please refer to Twitch’s DMCA (Digital Copyright Act) and Copyright FAQ’s help page.

PHOTOSENSITIVITY/EPILEPSY NOTICE

“Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI” contains flashing lights. If you have a history of photosensitivity, consult your doctor before participating in the event. LEAVE THE EVENT IMMEDIATELY if you notice any discomfort.