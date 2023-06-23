You can see these 4 movies new in theaters from this week



The films below are new to see in Dutch cinemas from this week.

don’t mind (2023)

: Jean Stupnitsky |: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Matthew BroderickOn the verge of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) sees a bizarre job opportunity: wealthy helicopter parents are looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son Percy before he heads off to college. have been Maddie soon learns that it’s not going to be an easy task, as the tough Percy won’t keep himself under wraps.

asteroid city (2023)

: Wes Anderson |: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright‘Asteroid City’ is set around 1955 in a fictional American town in the desert. Earth-shaking events disrupt the schedule of a convention for young stargazers and space cadets, where students and their parents gather from far and wide for fraternity and scientific competition.

hypnotic (2023)

: Robert Rodriguez |: Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, JD Pardo, Dayo OkeniDetective Danny Rourke is determined to find his missing daughter. In the course of this quest, he becomes enmeshed in a dizzying web of crimes that goes beyond reality and makes him question everything and everyone around him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDFOQYFBDkE

yesterday’s girl (2022)

: Marta Savina |: Francesco Giulio Cerilli, Gaetano Aronica, Dario Aita, Francesco Colellafor a true story. Leah is a young woman who does not go over well in Sixties Sicily, because of the ancient customs they use there. When a good friend forces her to make love one night, according to prevailing morality, she must marry to save her honour. She doesn’t accept it and for the first time in the history of Italy, a woman defies societal expectations and fights for self-determination!