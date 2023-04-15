You have already heard Ganondorf’s voice in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in the mouth of another mythical character

Ganondorf has returned to Hyrule. One of the most important villains of the saga has returned for the premiere of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch on May 12. The first images of the antagonist could be seen yesterday in the final trailer of the game.

The corruption that will affect Link and Hyrule seems to have a direct relationship with Ganondorf, who has already sparked madness among fans after the official arts of this and other characters were published. In addition, another important curiosity has taken place with the revelation of the character.

What do we mean? well to character’s voice. In the trailer, despite his brief appearance, she utters a few words that are also quite a declaration of intent. “You are to witness the return of the rightful king… and the birth of a new world.”

VIDEO The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – 3rd Official Trailer (Nintendo Switch)

Ganondorf in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has a very familiar voice

Does the voice ring a bell? How is it not going to sound like you! Is about Alfonso Vallés, a well-known dubbing actor in Spain, who stood out at the time for voicing one of the most famous characters in the world of video games.

We refer to Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid. Although it is true that the mythical phrase “What the hell?” has already gone down to posterity, the work that Vallés did with the character of Hideo Kojima It was highly valued by Spanish players.

Especially considering that we were never able to have dubbing into Spanish in the saga outside of the first and well-remembered Metal Gear Solid on PlayStation. Luckily, Vallés returns with a character who can give a lot of play. Ganondorf promises.

Of course, Vallés has always been linked to the video game world giving life to characters like Tremonius in Halo Infinite, Gangplank in League of Legends or Warden Duncan Cole in The Callisto Protocol, for example.

As far as Ganondorf is concerned, the truth is that we haven’t seen the character acting as main villain of a game from 2006 with Twilight Princess. Yes, it’s been a lot longer than we thought.

The Tears of the Kingdom trailer has left us with an infinity of curiosities. For example, the fact that there is a new hero in Hyrule thanks to the unexpected character from Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that has conquered the fans.

And that you know that Nintendo will launch a replica of the destroyed Master Sword from Zelda Tears of the Kingdom… But forget about getting it… Looking forward to it coming to your Nintendo Switch on May 12?