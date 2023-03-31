You know Counter-Strike 2 has improved over CS:GO by the number of corpses you can stack before the game breaks – Counter-Strike 2

Valve’s shooter will level up this year and such a small anecdote helps us to prove it.

There is no doubt that Counter Strike 2, the update to the Source 2 engine for the classic tactical shooter of ValveIt is one of those tremendously polarized games if we stick to what the fans and those who don’t have much of an idea think. To outsiders it may seem like “the same game 2” with graphical improvements, but to enthusiasts things like the new smoke are paramount.

Be that as it may, it seems that the only changes are not in matters as hard core like volumetric smoke or an improved tickrate. As documented by player 3kliksphilip on his YouTube channel, Counter Strike 2’s improved physics engine has allowed him to do something that we might consider absurd. But that undoubtedly speaks well of the internal structure of the game.

What is it? Well to be able to stack the bodies of up to 477 players. By altering the game commands, and using the left click to spawn a body, he creates a mountain of that huge amount of individuals. According to what is said in the video, CS:GO only had a dozen bodies, which is as substantial an improvement as it is useless in the game.

This is something that won’t be available in the game once it launches, as matches won’t allow for this buildup of characters at any given point. The reason is obvious: to limit the lag caused by this fact and the damage caused to the competitiveness of Counter-Strike 2 games.





Be that as it may, it is clear that Valve’s shooting game will level up this summer with Counter-Strike 2. An anecdote as small as this helps us to see that technology has scaled enough during this decade to justify its I put a 2 after the title.

