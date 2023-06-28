You Might Not Know ‘Shixi’ Yet, But This Haircut Is Trending

Do you already know ‘Shixi’? ‘Pixie’ probably rings a bell (hello Twiggy!), but this hairstyle is still unknown to you. A shame, because this promises to be one of the biggest hair trends this summer. market talk to you

What is Shixi?

she just has short hair warm is beyond dispute. Just look at Hailey Bieber, who has been wearing a bob for some time now. The ‘Shixi’ is a great variation on all types of short cuts, as it combines the texture of a shag (or wolf cut) with a larger pixie cut. The haircut looks nice and strict, and it has a hint of the seventies. We agree it’s daring enough, but low-maintenance (and it’s great in the summer).

Who is Shixi for?

Another cool thing about Shixi: The hairstyle is customizable. For example, if you already have a pixie—which is growing out a bit—you can create a shixie by twisting that cut all over, as it adds movement and volume. It is easiest to create hairstyles with haircuts that are already quite short, because then only a few choppy Layers can be added. Those who have natural curls or waves in their hair can also benefit from this hairstyle.

Need Inspiration? Zoe Kravitz, Charlize Theron, and Kris Jenner are all stars who have sported this hairstyle, so be sure to check out their hairstyles. Or check out the images below, so you can get ready and head to the hairdresser.