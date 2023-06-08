You must know these 5 tricks

Welcome to this blog about Google Assistant! If you already use this handy voice assistant, you probably know how much time and effort it can save. But did you know there are other tricks that make using the Google Assistant even easier? In this article we will share five secret tricks What every user should know to get the most out of their Google Assistant. Read on and learn how you can do your daily tasks with a single command!

Your Google Assistant has a secret name

Did you know that your Google Assistant has a secret name? Although this feature is not well known, it can be very useful for you. Multiple devices paired with the Google Assistant, The default name is “hey google” Or “ok google“, but you can also choose the name of your choice.

To do this, you need to go to your device’s Settings and then ‘google assistant, then choose ‘Accessories‘ and select the device for which you want to set a new name. Then you can decide for yourself what name you will use to activate the assistant.

For example, you can choose “hello assistant” Or “do something fun“. It doesn’t matter what name you choose, as long as it’s unique and doesn’t activate other words in the House. That way you can be sure that only your voice commands will be recognized. your own personal assistant,

This trick makes it even easier to quickly access information without having to manually search for what you need. So what are you waiting for? Get started quickly and set yourself a personalized screen name!

Change the voice of your voice assistant

do you really want your google assistant adjust to your taste, Then you have to make sure the voice suits your style. Luckily, it’s very easy to change Google’s default voice to another option.

You can choose from different voices, including male and female variants with different accents. You can also choose Celebrity as John Legend or Issa Rae,

To change your Assistant voice, simply open Settings on your device and tap “google assistant“. Then tap “auxiliary voiceand choose which voice you want to use.

Some languages ​​may not be available with every option yet, but more options are being added to choose from.

After you have selected your favorite voice, it will be activated immediately. When you use voice commands for your Assistant,

Try out different options until you find the perfect match for you!

Give multiple voice commands to the Google Assistant in one sentence

One of the most useful tricks you can learn for Google Assistant is issuing multiple voice commands in a single sentence. This is especially useful when you want to quickly perform various tasks without having to issue a new command each time. But how do you do that?

First of all, you should keep in mind that not all languages ​​and dialects support this feature. However, in the Netherlands, this function works fine both english and dutch,

Second, you need to make sure that the commands sound natural and follow from each other logically. Otherwise, Google Assistant won’t understand them or will be confused.

To issue multiple voice commands, just start with “hey google” Or “ok google“. For example, you can ask for the weather forecast for today and then set a reminder for tomorrow morning.

Best of all, it also saves you time by not repeating the same words and commands over and over again. try it yourself!

real time translation

One of the most useful tricks you can use with Google Assistant is to translate words and sentences in real time. or you now are an international traveler or just interested In other languages, this feature can be very useful.

For starters, make sure your language settings are set properly for your preferred language and the language you want to translate into. Then you can simply ask the Google Assistant to translate something, for example “‘How are you?’ translate to french“. You will receive an oral and written answer immediately.

What makes this feature even more useful is the Google Assistant can actually translate whole sentences instead of just one word. This means that if someone speaks to you in another language, you can easily understand them. through real-time translation,

Whether you stay at home or go on an adventure around the world: with this trick you always have a personal interpreter!

set your personal nickname

As you can see, there are tons of neat tricks you can use to get the most out of your Google Assistant. But one last thing we want to share with you: setting up a personal alias, This can be useful, for example, if you don’t want the Google Assistant to always spell out your full name, or if you have a cool nickname you think the Assistant should use.

To set this up, go to the app’s settings and tap “personal information“. Here you can indicate how you want to be called by the assistant. Now you can communicate in a personal way with your voice assistant.

You’re already off to a good start with these five tricks for getting the most out of your Google Assistant. So what are you waiting for? Get started quickly and discover even more useful possibilities!

Video: 10 cool Google Assistant tricks you should know