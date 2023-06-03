You must see these Dutch acts on Rolling Loud

Experience the world’s biggest hip-hop festival with performances by Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. The festival venue, comprising 4 stages in and around Ahoi, will be bustling with over 50 hip-hop artists. Don’t miss this fantastic experience! have tickets Here Available.

Although S10 has since become the absolute queen of Dutch-language pop, her presence at this hip-hop fest isn’t surprising: she started out as a rapper, signed with hip-hop label Noah’s Ark and has worked with artists such as Kevin Collaborated with various rappers. Nnelg and Kraantje Puppy. So it’s clear that the S10 has a hip-hop heart. And extra good news for hip-hop enthusiasts: Exclusively for Rolling Loud, the S10 will only play hip-hop sets.

S10 © Seagraphy / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Jiri11 – Friday, June 30

It’s always good to see when an artist comes back with a new album. Jiri 11 did this last year with their record Icarus, which was released on Ronnie Flex’s label. Prior to this, hip-hop enthusiasts already knew him from the group ANBU Gang. But on Icarus we hear an adult Jiri11 who is more personal than ever. That’s why it’s worth listening to the songs on this record live. Jiri 11 will perform on Friday.

03 Bokosum – Friday, June 30

We really don’t need to introduce Bokusum now. The rapper with the most sides: We also know Bokosum, Bokoyonse, and more recently, Party Sam. Trap, Reggae, Dancehall. There is nothing too whimsical for Bokosum. He knows how to touch you with personal songs like Quijt and Voor Jou. But he can be crazy as well, belting out songs like Don’t Hate No Just and Bicycle. Expect all of these sides during their performance. Sam’s performance is never boring.

bokusum © Seagraphy / Red Bull Content Pool

SFB is definitely one of the biggest hip-hop groups in the Netherlands. Last year, the group surprised with headlining shows at AFAS Live and the Zigo Dome and a new album, Reset The Level IV. Even though Frena has become bigger than the group as a solo artist, it’s still great to see SFB perform together. You feel their energy with each other and you can sing along to tracks like Investing in Love and Shutdown.

05 Siggy & D1NS – Saturday, July 1st

Siggy & D1ns are without a doubt the most promising duo in Dutch hip-hop. The two friends from Zandvoort signed a contract with Top Notch, released the debut album Soldatenwerk, did a session on 101Barz and were also guests on the podcast Rookworst van Hef. Chances are you have never seen this pair live. So once should be the first time. Siggy and D1NS will perform during Rolling Loud on Saturday.

06 ADF Family – Saturday, July 1st

Of course, it is very difficult to see Ronnie Flex live. And also watch ADF Samski live. But isn’t it even more difficult to see them together and they also bring friends from the ADF stable? During Rolling Loud in Ahoy, Ronnie and ADF Samsky would perform with friends under the name ADF Family. And that, of course, is the energy we want to see. Ronnie with his half brother. Expect the biggest hits from Ronnie and Samsky, but also expect them to sing together, such as Tot v Wallen and Oki Shordi.

07 Lijpe – Saturday 1 July

Over the years, Lijpe has been regarded as one of the greatest rappers in the Netherlands. With at least eleven albums to his name, millions of views and streams, and numerous collaborations, Lijpe has become an integral part of the Dutch hip-hop game. It is well known that the rapper prefers not to show himself: he does not give interviews, does not appear at award shows and performs very rarely. So if Lizpe performs well then you definitely know that you have to be at the forefront. on Saturday!

08 Cho – Saturday, July 1st