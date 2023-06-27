You must watch these 10 new movies and series next week (Week 27)

Every week Streamwizzer editors choose one top 10 By viewing tips For best movies and series on streaming services in the Netherlands. You will find the story and trailer in the overview. This week’s overview includes titles from Pathe Thuis, Netflix, Skyshowtime and Canal+ series. In this article you will find tips week 27 (from 3 to 9 July 2023). enjoy watching!

10x tips for watching the best movies and series on streaming services in the Netherlands (week 27 of 2023)

10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (film, 2023) – Pathe Thuys

The Guardians are coming to your own home theater! Pathe Thuys covers the third film in the popular film series on Friday, July 7. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 We see that Peter Quill has not yet recovered from Gamora’s defeat, but he still has to prepare for a new mission. If he and his team fail to accomplish this successfully, it could spell the end for the Guardians. It is not yet known whether the film will also arrive on Disney+ next week.

9. The Lincoln Lawyer (Series, Season 2) – Netflix

One of the most popular series of 2022 is returning to Netflix on Thursday, July 6. We are talking lincoln lawyer , So Manuel Garcia-Rulfo can once again play charming Mickey Haller, who solved case after case from the backseat of his car in the first season. This got him a lot of fame. There are bad sides to this as well, we see that in the second season. Good to Know: The new season is split into two parts. So the first part will come next week, the second part will come on 3rd August.

8. Babylon (Movie, 2022) – Skyshowtime

babylon Takes us to 1920s Los Angeles. In a time when silent films have been replaced by spoken-word films, many Hollywood stars have had to reclaim their place. We follow a number of characters who struggle a lot with this. This film has a great starcast as well as a great director. In front of the camera we see actors like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva and behind the scenes was Oscar winner Damien Chazelle (known for La la Land ) who was holding the wire. If you add those facts you already know that it comes highly recommended. The film will premiere on Skyshowtime on Thursday, 6 July.

7. Wow! (Film, 2023) – Netflix

Who knows the abode! No? The pop group of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley performed songs such as wake me Up Before You Go Go, last christmas And club tropicana Charts. In the end, the success only lasted four years, as George Michael then decided to leave. He preferred to proceed alone. The musical duo’s meteoric rise and equally rapid fall comes to life in brand new Netflix documentary Wow! For life. You can watch it from Wednesday 5th July.

6. What’s love got to do with it? (film, 2022) – Pathe Thuys

Fan of romantic comedies? comes out in 2023 What’s Love Got To Do With It? on the silver screen. We follow the story of childhood friends Zoe and Kazim in this wonderful film. They both have completely different views on love: she doesn’t really like it and is often disappointed, he is hopeful and is waiting for a marriage partner that his parents will arrange for him. Zoe becomes fascinated with this traditional form of love and decides to capture it in a documentary. But the more time she spends on it, the less she is able to ignore her feelings. The film, which also stars Lily James and Emma Thompson, can be streamed from Friday, July 7.

5. The Out-Laws (Film, 2023) – Netflix

Netflix has a brand new action comedy for you on Friday, July 7: outside law, We see how Owen meets his beloved Parker’s parents for the first time and loosens up a bit after a few drinks. He works as a bank manager and accidentally reveals how to open the safe. When the bank is robbed the next day by some well-known bandits, Owen begins to suspect that it may not just be his new in-laws. Starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, and Pierce Brosnan, among others.

4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Film, 2022) – Skyshowtime

One of the best known characters in the Shrek franchise is Puss in Boots. In 2023, profanity puss gets his second movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish , and it can finally be streamed next week at no extra cost. Skyshowtime will add it to the range on Friday, July 7. in this sequel Puss in Boots Since 2011, our favorite cat has nearly ruined nine of his lives. There are two options: spend the rest of your days as the domestic cat of a dopey cat lady or embark on a perilous journey through the Black Forest to find a legendary Wishing Star and wish it back to life. You can understand what he chooses.

3. Nashville (Series, Seasons 1–6) – Cana+ Series

You can now watch six seasons of the popular series on Canal+ nashville, So it’s also a real tip to watch if you’re on the hunt for a highly-deserved headline next week. We follow the life of rising singer and songwriter Juliette Barnes in Nashville, Tennessee. She wants nothing more than to become a superstar, but soon comes face to face with the harsh reality of the music world.

2. Fatal Seduction (Series, Season 1) – Netflix

Did you enjoy the erotic crime series from earlier this year? obsessed , Next week, Netflix will once again release a sensuous series that will not only keep you on the edge of your seat, but also make your heart skip a beat. fatal temptation It revolves around a married professor who begins a passionate love affair with a much younger man during a weekend break. However, because of this intense relationship, she soon becomes ensnared in a web of lies, deceit, and betrayal… which eventually leads to murder.

1. Black Lotus (film, 2023) – Pathe Thuys

The daughter of one of Mateo’s best friends, a special forces officer, has been kidnapped. He tries everything possible to save her, but has to face many ruthless opponents. black lotus Eleven-time kickboxing world champion Rico Verhoeven stars in the lead role, who can measure himself here with international performers. For example, he shines next to Frank Grillo ( Captain America: The Winter Soldier ) and Roland Moller ( skyscraper , It was directed by Todor Chapkanov, who previously worked in blockbuster films like hitman bodyguard And london has fallen , then this is a good sign! The film will arrive at Pathe Thuis on Thursday 6 July.

