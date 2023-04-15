You need to watch, new from Netflix is ​​the most watched in the world today and one of the most expensive in history

Escapism is a way for human beings to seek some comfort in the face of an unsatisfactory or unpleasant reality. It is a tool in our brain given to us by biology to manage, many times, to survive the unbearable. In “Cast Away,” Tom Hanks’ character Chuck Noland, who has been stranded alone on a deserted island for a long time, creates an imaginary friend named Wilson out of a volleyball. If in the film this was product placement, a marketing strategy to promote the Wilson brand, for the central character it was escapism, an imaginative measure necessary to survive loneliness.

In “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, Audrey Hepburn’s character Holly Golightly is told by her love interest, Paul Varjak (George Peppard), that no matter where she runs, she can never run away from herself. While our imagination allows us to temporarily escape reality, we have to face life. There is no way we can get rid of our own skin. Nobody will be able to occupy it for you and you will not be able to occupy someone else’s, so we must try to feel as comfortable as possible inside it.

In “Land of Dreams”, a film inspired by comic strips published by Winsor McCay in the newspapers “New York Herald” and “New York American”, we follow Nemo (Marlow Barkley), an 11-year-old girl who has lived her whole life in a lighthouse. with his father, Peter (Kyle Chandler). Until one stormy night, he is called to help a vessel, but ends up disappearing at sea and is presumed dead. Nemo, who in the original story was a boy and in the film is represented by a girl, is taken to live with her uncle, the introspective and serious Philip (Chris O’Dowd), with whom she feels no connection. Until Nemo discovers that through her dreams he can, perhaps, find his father again.

Within this fantasy universe, Nemo meets an old eccentric friend of his father, Flip (Jason Momoa), an inconsequential adventurer wanted by the dream police for his countless confusions. Nemo is also accompanied by her stuffed animal, Pig, who comes to life whenever she dreams. After the girl finds the map of this world, they embark on an adventure to find Nemo’s father.

As a children’s film, Nemo’s journey takes the viewer into many creative and insane worlds that make no sense at all. It is precisely this shock that provokes reactions of surprise, grace or admiration in those who watch. Led by little Marlow, who exudes sensitivity and an aura of maturity (something like Saoirse Ronan in “Atonement”), we traverse dimensions that include an exquisite restaurant lobby, a Latin dance hall, a city of glass buildings, a cliff with chickens flying giants and a snow lodge that leads to the world of nightmares.

From the perspective of the subconscious, the film talks about a girl in depression and facing grief. Nemo runs away from school to sleep and, when he is at home, he also deviates from contact with his uncle to sleep, one of the symptoms of depression. We know that dreams, imagination and creativity are forms of escapism and entering this world to find his father is a way for Nemo to escape the reality that Peter is not coming back. The policewoman who pursues Flip at all times warns Nemo that it is necessary to leave the past behind. If, on the one hand, we have a fun and exciting adventure in a fantastic world, on the other hand, we have the sad story of a girl in search of overcoming her grief.

Film: dreamland

Direction: Francis Lawrence

Year: 2022

Gender: Adventure

note: 8/10