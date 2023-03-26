You need to watch this film directed by Angelina Jolie before it leaves Netflix

Angelina Jolie may be known for projects such as maleficent (2014), eternal (2021), 60 seconds (2000) and Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), as well as being a humanitarian activist, but she doesn’t just stay behind the camera, having made her directorial debut in theaters in 2014. The feature film, whose story is based on true events, is coming out of Netflix very soon, and you can’t help but watch the exciting story.

Below, you can check out everything about the feature film.

Film directed by Angelina Jolie is leaving Netflix soon

In 2014, Angelina Jolie went to theaters with her first debut behind the camera and under the responsibility of director through “Invincible”. The project, which currently has a 52% critical approval rating, was nominated in three Oscar categories 2015, being Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Editing.

The plot, which stars Jack O’Connell in 71: Forgotten in Belfastis an adaptation of the book “Invincible: A true story of courage, survival and redemption”, by Laura Hillenbrandand follows the story of Louis Zamperinithe 1936 Olympic competitor who became a prisoner of war after crashing on a small island with his Air Force plane during World War II.

In addition to Jack O’Connellthe feature film Angelina Jolie It also features a cast made up of Domhnall Gleeson, Garrett Hedlund, miyavi, Finn Wittrock, Jai Courtney, Maddalena Ischiale, Vincenzo Amato, John Magaro, Luke Treadaway, Louis McIntosh It is Ross Anderson.

Below, you can check out the synopsis and the official trailer for the project.

“The story of Louis Zamperini, son of Italian immigrants and Olympic runner, captured by the Japanese during World War II. In 1943, the plane he was on crashed, but the soldier survived weeks in a lifeboat until he was rescued by enemies.”

At the BrazilInvincible is available on Netflix, but has a date of departure from the platform: March 31. Until then, the feature film of Angelina Jolie is a great choice for those who enjoy learning about history Second World War and its consequences for the world.