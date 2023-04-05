‘You never know what TikTok music is,’ says Ellie Goulding of viral song ‘formula’

In an interview with ‘Estadão’, the British Ellie Goulding commented on the next steps in music and said that she received a ‘different energy’ from Brazilians during Rock in Rio. Photo: Universal Music Brazil

Twelve years after being crowned the “Critics’ Choice” in brit awards in 2010, the british Ellie Goulding remains one of the greatest representations of dance music today.

Known for hits like love me like you do It is LightsEllie reinvents herself and promises to have “something different up her sleeve” for her next releases and, who knows, for a new album.

Continues after advertising

“New music is definitely a new era. I don’t know how the fans are going to react to this, but they’ve always known that nothing is going to be the same all the time.” Estadão.

Ellie returned to the spotlight after two years with the release of easy loverpartnership between the artist and the rapper Big Seanlast month.

Despite being a recent release, easy lover it still does not portray the “new Ellie”, since it is an old song that became a hit among the singer’s friends.

“It was a very popular song among my friends – I always use them as a ‘tester’. I think it’s a great pop song and it’s a topic I still sing about.”

‘I am inspired by human nature’

Love and relationship breakups are recurring themes in Ellie’s songs and something the singer is always inspired by.

She, who defines herself as “someone inspired by human nature”, believes that the recurrence of these themes in productions by different artists is what makes music “an incredible thing”.

“Each artist, each musician and each singer grew up in different circumstances”, he explains. For Ellie, being exposed to different musical genres made her become the artist she is today.

“At one point, I was in rock bands playing guitar. In another, I just saw myself listening to classical music, and then I was in the R&B phase,” she says.

‘The variety of songs that go viral on TikTok is huge’

@elliegoulding you guys make me smile maybe we should drop this version before the new music? x @ToddySmith @stella jones @Roxy Falsafi @club! @Lake Strickland @DeAnne @Chris Walker @Maddie_tinnock @Joe Blacklock @Jaeden @SJ ♬ Lights – Em1r

As a consequence of her Generation Z times, Ellie has seen several of her “old” songs go viral on the internet. TikTok. An “accelerated” version of Lightslaunched in 2010, has already been used more than 300,000 times on the network.

With the song, the singer came to play in a video that accumulates almost 60 million views. Through a trend that involves dancing amid cell phone flashes, the British even suggested releasing a new version of the hit.

Asked about the influence of the video platform when composing new songs, Ellie assured that she doesn’t let the “viral pattern” affect her too much, but that she and the producers are always attentive to what happens on the network.

“You never know what TikTok music really is. The variety of songs that go viral is so wide: from Fletwood Mac The Kate Bushpassing by an unknown artist from some remote place”, he comments.

But it is with optimism that the singer sees this phenomenon. According to her, TikTok allows the world to recognize musicians who, until then, were unknown, or listen to old songs that had not yet reached the new generations.

For Ellie, the secret to going viral is doing what you love. “If you believe and love and try your best with what you do, then things will just fall into place,” she says.

‘You can’t find the energy of Brazilian fans anywhere’

The singer stepped on Brazilian lands for the last time during the Rock in Rio in 2019 and, during the interview, revealed that the energy of the Brazilian fans even changed her performance.

“The respect and warmth I received from people when I performed at Rock in Rio is unforgettable. It transformed my performance”, says the British woman.

She comments that the reciprocity that Brazilians have provided her is not something found “anywhere”. “Sometimes you play festivals and you don’t feel like you’re getting the love you want to get. In Brazil, this is very different and very appreciated, ”she said.

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise de Morais