You only have a few days left to see this iconic film from Christopher Nolan starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway

Netflix Bound to clean up your catalog. And soon, it will become a cult film christopher nolan Who will have to leave his place. For those who have not yet seen this masterpiece Casting Impressive, only a few days left.

At least we can say that British director Don’t be indifferent. His films are named 36 times at the Oscars Found eleven more. This must be added to 19 Golden Globes and 35 British Academy Film Awards. So much so that he was appointed to the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Christopher Nolan assembled a star-studded panel

But Christopher Nolan is also known for his complex plots interstellar There is no exception. This film of Science fiction was released in theaters in 2014 and features a cast that is impressive to say the least. Matthew McConaugheyAnne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck and Matt Damon are part of the cast.

with Budget of 165 crores Dollar, conditions were ripe for new success for the feature film. And there was no shortage in it. interstellar Did not allow its producers to raise less than $675 million in revenue,

Christopher Nolan’s universe is sometimes complicated

christopher nolan wanted to make Homage Like the science fiction movies of his childhood 2001: A Space Odyssey Or star wars, It tells the story of a space mission The purpose of which is to find a new habitable planet to save humanity as the Earth dies. Astronauts must take a wormhole that allows them to travel to another galaxy.

As in some of his films startThe filmmaker brings together in his scenario scientific elements More or less complex for the viewer. He is then led to contemplation and sometimes gets lost between the influence of imagination and reality. mise en abime, Christopher Nolan’s cinema leaves no one indifferent.

look new #interstellar Christopher Nolan’s trailer, starring Matthew McConaughey RT http://t.co/JlpTxtoY3U – Interstellar (@interstellar) 16 May 2014

Also read:

The film is available on Netflix till January 31

the end ofinterstellar excites even more questions That it doesn’t answer. But it’s also what makes it Success From the man who is also known for directing the trilogy dark Knight, Despite the pessimistic side, the film remains a great journey towards the limits of the universe and the unknown.

On the Internet, the public appreciated it and the ratings reflected it. This film which ran for more than two hours got awards 4.5 out of 5 stars Nearly 80,000 reviews have been left by Internet users on Allociné. On Rotten Tomatoes, it’s no less than 86% positive reviews, There are only a few days left to watch or re-watch this masterpiece that will surely leave the Netflix catalog 31 January next.