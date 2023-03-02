“You shouldn’t be on Twitch, your channel is pornographic”

There will be those who think that any controversy surrounding Amouranth at Squidcraft Games 2 or Evening 3 It was seen coming, but the response of some streamers to its mere existence has surprised almost everyone in the sector. Among thousands of anonymous voices, some critics They are quite well known in national territory.

What seemed like a joke from Rubius in the first weeks of 2023, when officially invited her to be part of the Squid Games Minecraft versionhas ended with the creator and model doing the usual: direct with little clothes, something that annoys other members of the community.

“Has Amouranth seriously played in underwear?” asked a very indignant aroyitt that she ended up questioning “why they keep inviting her to things”. In her opinion, she “got the little house she wanted by making up”, in her opinion, the whole story of her abusive ex-husband; “I don’t understand anything, really.”

“What Amouranth does is not something to admire,” he says elmillor. “And I’m not talking about why he shouldn’t be at events: he’s a person who shouldn’t be on Twitch. This is a very gamer platform, with a tendency towards Just Chatting, but it wasn’t tending towards pornography. His is a pornographic channel“.

The Catalan invites her to go “to PornHub or to any site” with that type of content, and charges against “how pathetic it seems to me that she is at that event.” It should not be forgotten that she can be considered as one of the founders of the Eveningsince Ibai fed the anger that was brewing between Elm and Reven during an Ibainefic.

“That Twitch has said yes to Amouranth’s presence in the Squidgames is a lack of respect to the creators who are left out”, although this year there are some guests who have raised a suspicious cloud of dust on their own merits.

The news, in short, is that there is no news: Amouranth is controversial. A novelty for some, perverse for others, the American continues to sleep on a bed made of ingots at the expense of ignore their haters. What’s more: surely more than one would like to put it in front of the Evening, if only for the show. And for the money, of course.