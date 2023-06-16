You want to buy this Linen Suit from Arket Sale today

For those who missed it: The Arket Sale has started! And that means: lots of beautiful things for great prices. To save you time (and money), our fashion editors have already sifted through the discounted items for you. what happened The popular clothing brand has the perfect linen summer suit on sale. And you want to get it today.

This linen suit belongs in everyone’s summer wardrobe

do wool suits usually belong to you go for, You’ll want to have a linen version on hand for the hot summer months. The fabric is breathable and absorbs moisture quickly, making it perfect for hot days. You probably think of grays, beiges, and earth tones when you think of linen, but trust us: There are colorful versions of it, too.

Popular Lime Green Suit

Your ensemble this summer is already ready with this Lime Green Linen Suit from Arket. All you have to do is add shoes and accessories. For example, throw on a pair of mesh ballerinas. Add some bows around your ponytail or be Hailey Bieber. And complete your look with the celeb favorite JW Anderson bag. wear suit in it’s own Or mix and match the set with a cute crop top. Not quite green in your complexion? do not worry. The suit is also available in white or black:

Arct Lime Green Top Arquette €49.00 €29.00 (41% off)