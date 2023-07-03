You want to visit these festivals in 2023





As we have already had quite a few festivals here, it seems like the festive season is almost over. But none the less is true. There are still a lot of party pearls to come, we will list them.

Get your tickets now as they are on sale.

You’ll want to go to these parties in the coming weeks

Or keep a close eye on TicketSwap, as tickets for some are already sold out.

Awakening Summer Festival | July 7 to 9

Hilvarenbeek is the new home of the Awakenings Summer Festival. Awakenings has been hosting premier tech parties for over 25 years. First in Gashouder, then in Spaarnwoude and now in Hilvarenbeek. Why that place? Because then they can go big and trust us, they do. Our favorites in the lineup include KI/KI, Emily Lens, and Honey Dijon.

dirty tunes | July 8

A totally different kind of festival, but equally fun. Wunzige Duntjes will be at the Amsterdamse Boss on 8 July. Wunzige Daentjes has been a household name in the Netherlands and Belgium for years. This concept can be found in over 100 events each year and they attract a diverse mix of approximately 100,000 visitors with their diverse hip-hop, dancehall and R&B music.

Intercell Outdoors: Summer Groove | July 15

On Saturday 15 July, Intercell will be hosting a party at our favorite spot in Amsterdam: De Bienenplats. The following names behind the deck are Baugroup90, Klar, Daria Kolosova, I-Ro, Julianne Müller and Rosati (live).

PIV Festival | July 15

If you like home, circle July 15 in your calendar. The record label PIV organizes its own festival in Velsen-Zuid. The line-up included Prank, Keri Chandler, Dennis Quinn and Benny Rodrigues.

Milk Shake Festival | 29 and 30 July

Just a week before Pride, the most extravagant celebration of the year takes place in Westerpark. Of course, we’re talking about the Milkshake Festival. Already completely sold out, but who knows, you might get lucky on TicketSwap.

Loveland Festival | 12 and 13 August

The beginning of August means one thing: Loveland Fest. They once again have a surprising line-up this year, including Moll Grabb, Adam Beyer, Erik Prydz, Kettmaa and Joseph Capriati.

Terai region | 18 to 20 August

Yes, undoubtedly Terai region is also included in this list. Last year, Lowlands also managed to surprise its visitors with an A-class line-up. Others including Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi and Strome were on stage. This year they took it up a notch and booked none other than Billie Eilish.

under the radar | 26 august

Probably the festival with the most talked about venue and line-up. On Saturday 26 August, DJs such as Peggy Gow, I Hate Models, KI/KI and 999999999 will be playing at an airbase in Twente.

Carousel Festival | 8 and 9 September

In Tilburg, the party is on in early September. The merry-go-round festival is known for its line-up and especially the Strangelove stage hosted by Job Jobs. And good news: KI/KI will be running there, along with a mystery guest.