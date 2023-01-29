You will be able to create your own applications for Apple AR/VR devices

Apple’s much-talked-about augmented reality and virtual reality device could finally launch later this year, and we’ve got a new set of leaks about developing apps for it, hinting that everyone You will be able to create augmented reality experiences on this device.

According to sources consulted by The Information (opens in new tab) (according to MacRumors (opens in new tab)), Apple is working on software development tools to make the app creation process as easy as possible. The more applications are created, the more attractive the device will be.

