You will be able to create your own applications for Apple AR/VR devices

Apple’s much-talked-about augmented reality and virtual reality device could finally launch later this year, and we’ve got a new set of leaks about developing apps for it, hinting that everyone You will be able to create augmented reality experiences on this device.

According to sources consulted by The Information (opens in new tab) (according to MacRumors (opens in new tab)), Apple is working on software development tools to make the app creation process as easy as possible. The more applications are created, the more attractive the device will be.

These tools mean consumers could even create their own apps through Siri, the report says: so you’d just have to describe the experience you want to see in augmented reality, and Siri would interpret your commands and create it for you.

Health & Wellness

One of the examples mentioned in the article is the ability to create an app that shows virtual animals walking around a room just by describing them to Siri. No knowledge of programming or computer graphic design would be required to create it.

It must be borne in mind that the information from which the article draws is from 2021, so it could be a bit out of date at this point, and it is obviously not confirmed or official. However, it is logical that Apple wants to make application development as easy as possible.

The report also mentions that Apple is working on augmented reality content for the headset, with health and wellness as a priority. One possible use for the device is as a meditation aid, allowing users to sit in calming digitally generated scenes of their choosing.

following the trend

If the details in this report from The Information are correct, Apple is following something of a trend in making its augmented reality software developer tools as simple as possible, with the ultimate goal being to maximize user engagement. the users.

Those of you with kids at home are probably familiar with Roblox, the online gaming platform that makes it as easy to design and build experiences as it is to play them. Apple could aspire to something similar.

There is also Minecraft, which is phenomenally successful: another game that is also a platform for creating new games and environments. The appeal of Roblox and Minecraft lies not just in what they are, but in what you can do with them.

If Apple wants to convince a significant number of people to pay for its augmented reality and virtual reality (or mixed reality, if you prefer) headset, it will need a wide range of apps, and this could be the perfect way to do it.