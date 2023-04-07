You will need this PC to enjoy Minecraft Legends

Microsoft seems to have taken note of the complaints from fans about the content of its own studies and plans a 2023 much more loaded with this type of titles compared to last year. After the hugely successful Hi-Fi Rush, now comes Minecraft Legends, a production that will be available on various platforms, but if you plan to enjoy it on PC, thanks to Steam we already have the minimum and recommended requirements for you to review your hardware.

Either way, don’t worry too much, as the title is not so demanding and a moderate PC will be able to run it without too many inconveniences.

Minecraft Legends on a modest PC

In regards to the minimum requirements, a 2.8GHz Intel i5 processor or equivalent is required, along with a GeForce GTX 780, Radeon 285 or Intel HD 520. For the recommended features, a 3.4 GHz Intel i5 processor or equivalent and a GTX 1060 or AMD FX-4100 graphics card.

Both configurations require 8 GB of RAM, DirectX 12 and about 24 GB of free hard drive space. The title will arrive on April 18 on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and PS5. Remember that if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription you will have the title available in the catalog from day one.