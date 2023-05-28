You will see these movies next week

Due to Pentecost, Castellum will be showing additional movies this Monday! For example, immerse yourself in an enchanting underwater world with the highly anticipated release of The Little Mermaid! The live-action remake of the Disney classic can be experienced in both the Dutch spoken (2D) and original versions (2D and 3D).

From ‘The Deep of the Sea’ to the Silver Screen

Sebastian, Flounder and yes… even Ursula: they can all be seen in the live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Young mermaid Ariel is dying to discover the world beyond the sea. When she falls head over heels for Prince Eric, she risks everything to listen to her heart. Click here for more info, trailer and tickets.

It’s a Bing Thing!

On Saturday 27 May, Bing and his friends can be seen at Clouterbios! Watch the last seven unseen episodes and join Pico the Post Mouse as he travels to the world of Bing to complete his special Bing puzzle. A great first cinema experience! Click here for more info, trailer and tickets.

Film about the iconic Air Jordan brand

Ben Affleck shows on air how the brilliant collaboration between a then-young Michael Jordan and Nike’s newly established basketball division came to be. An unconventional Nike executive (Matt Damon) revolutionizes sports and contemporary culture. Click here for more info, trailer and tickets.

A moving film about grief and loss

In A Good Person, Allison (Florence Pugh) lives a perfect life until she loses her future sister-in-law in a car accident. Years later, she is unexpectedly supported by the man who should have been her father-in-law (Morgan Freeman) and an unlikely friendship develops. Click here for more info, trailer and tickets.

