You won’t believe Shakira’s IQ! It comes close to that of Einstein

IQ, or Intelligence Quotient, is a measure used to assess an individual’s intelligence in relation to the general population. In this case, the result is obtained by standardized psychological tests. In this way, the assessment focuses on logical reasoning and learning ability. Among the people with the highest IQ in the world is the Colombian Shakira.

Shakira: one of the highest IQ women in the world

Recently, Shakira’s IQ returned to viralize on social networks, after the repercussions of its termination. The end of her marriage to soccer player Gerard Piqué put the spotlight on her life, full of ups and downs.

The 46-year-old Colombian singer surprises with her beauty and intelligence, confirmed in her work as a composer. Alongside Bizarrap, the track Music Sessions showed that she knows how to use words to tease her ex.

The Colombian has a past dedicated to studies

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Intelligence Quotient of the general population varies between 85 and 115. Those people who have a score greater than 130 can be considered true geniuses.

Shakira has an IQ of 140, which is close to Einstein’s result, making her one of the smartest women in the world. Her rating was recognized by the Association of People with a High Intellectual Quotient (Mensa).

In the past, when she managed to juggle career commitments and studies, she invested in knowledge. Therefore, she studied Ancient Philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania and History of Western Civilization at the University of California.

Intelligence quotient and cognitive abilities

IQ tests assess cognitive skills such as logical thinking, problem solving, verbal comprehension, and spatial awareness. Still, there are skills that are not considered in the exam.

That way, if you don’t reach the expected result, it doesn’t mean that you stop mastering other knowledge. Among the forms of intelligence, it is possible to mention the musical, naturalistic and interpersonal, which require other methods of evaluation.