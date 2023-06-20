You’ll Need a Microscope for This Louis Vuitton Handbag

Art collective MSCHF created a subtle, bright green version of Louis Vuitton’s Ondago bag. The last creation that went massively viral was the Big Red Boot, a shoe that looks like it stepped out of a cartoon. Small or large: MSCHF gets hot.

Art collective MSCHF has created a tiny Louis Vuitton handbag, smaller than a grain of salt or breadcrumbs. Is it some kind of microchip? Filling for your hollow tooth? A handbag for germs? None of these. The green cereal is intended as a parody of luxury fashion. According to MSCHF creative head Kevin Wiesner, miniature bags have always been a criticism of the shrinking luxury handbags seen at brands like Jacquemus and Balenciaga, rendering them impractical. “It really has become jewelry,” Wiesner told The New York Times. Since you cannot keep anything in a mini handbag, it is just a status symbol.

You can see MSCHF miniature bags with the naked eye, but you need a microscope to see the design and logo. The mini bag, measuring 657 microns high and 700 microns long, was 3D-printed from neon green photopolymer resin, a technique commonly used to fabricate biotech structures.

Forgiveness

MSCHF has not previously requested permission to use the Louis Vuitton logo or design. Wiesner says he follows the principle of ‘Ask forgiveness, not permission’. For example, they are already embroiled in lawsuits involving Nike and Vans.

The art group believes Pharrell Williams, the new creative director for menswear at Louis Vuitton, may be laughing at the stunt, as he has a penchant for objects with bizarre dimensions. He likes big hats, so we made a very small bag for him.

auction

You can bid till June 27 on the digital auction platform Jupiter, where it is part of the ‘Just Friends’ auction. Wiesner doesn’t think the buyer should display the bag: “Secretly, I hope someone eats it.”

Fun Fact: Digital auction house Jupiter was founded by none other than artist, producer, and designer Pharrell Williams. He started his Louis Vuitton campaign with an image of a heavily pregnant Rihanna carrying some large bags emblazoned with the Louis Vuitton logo. Unlike miniature bags, you can store a lot in this one. Coincidence or on purpose? Hates, in any case, because this combination of circumstances provided additional buzz for Louis Vuitton surrounding its debut.

MSCHF can count on a lot of support, but not everyone thinks the parody is successful. Some people think it is hypocritical that the bag is currently being auctioned off for a huge amount, others find it unacceptable that Louis Vuitton was not informed about the stunt. One reader of a New York Times article about handbags wondered why the world was releasing grains of plastic sand: ‘So, now we’re making microplastics on purpose?’

MSCHF is raging again. But that’s exactly what they intended, so mission accomplished.

In the first episode of the fourth season of Succession She was mocked with a ‘ridiculously huge bag’ from Burberry.

The SNL sketch below pokes fun at wealthy fashionistas’ obsession with mini accessories.