Young CD&V: “Without major tax reform, Vivaldi has failed”

If the federal government does not agree on a major tax reform, Vivaldi calls himself a “government of stagnation rather than a government of reform”. That criticism doesn’t come from the opposition, but from JONGCD&V. Without a major tax reform, Vivaldi has “failed” according to JONGCD&V president Sien Vandevelde and “there can be no question of a Vivaldi II after the elections”.

The De Crew government will launch an announced conference on tax reform on Friday afternoon. Finance Minister Vincent van Peteghem (CD&V) previously put all his plans on the table, but in recent weeks and months those plans have come under much criticism, including from other government parties.

Read this also. They agree on a net salary. Seven tough questions remain on taxation for top ministers

With a playful action at Wetstraat 16, JONGCD&V wanted to stress the need for a thorough tax reform on Friday. The CD&V youth party came up with a stork to convey the message that every baby that sees the light of day in Belgium is born with a debt of 42,200 euros. With the action, JONGCD&V seeks to target “dramatic fiscal policy” and demonstrate the need for fiscal reform.

conclave

According to JONGCD&V, van Peteghem’s plans are “the beginning of a solution”. that PS Deputy Prime Minister Pierre-Yves Darmagne just on Friday, at the start of the conclave, in Standard Criticizes several points of the planned reform the CD&V “overlooked” according to Youth.

JONGCD&V president Sien Vandevelde put it astutely: “If Vivaldi fails to bring this reform to a successful conclusion, Vivaldi can call itself a government of stagnation rather than a government of reform. No pension reform, no No labor market reform, no tax reform and no state reform: for us it is immovable. Tax reform is the final test to save Vivaldi from failure. If it doesn’t work, for us Vivaldi II after the election There can be no question.