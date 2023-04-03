Young Cister, Tainy and DeadMau5 will perform concerts at GamersCity

This April 14, 15 and 16 will be experienced for the first time in the country GamersCity, a festival of video games and music.

Movistar Arena will be the place that will receive the attendees in 44 m2 that will have about 80

attractions such as video game competitions, freestyle, wrestling, national and international guests and top-level shows to enjoy the experience.

There will be nearly 80 activities featuring music and attractions on different stages over three days, in addition to esports and the LLA (League of Legends) and Free Fire finals, regional finals that fans are looking forward to. The festival will also witness Fortnite, Mortal Kombat 11 and Clash Royale tournaments, among other novelties.

The music will be in charge of Tainy, DeadMau5 and Young Cister who will offer epic concerts on each of the days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tainy will open the fires on Friday the 14th to demonstrate why he is one of the most important producers of the world urban genre, winner of the Latin Grammy 2022. The Puerto Rican has been behind hymns by artists such as Bad Bunny Rauw Alejandro, Feid, JBalvin and Wisin and Yandel, among others. Meanwhile, the national urban music icon, Young Cister “El más Xulo de tu insta” will offer a concert full of hits where the hits “La Terapia”, “I should have taken you flowers”, just to name a few. Finally, the Canadian DJ and producer considered one of the best DJs in the world, DeadMau5 will close the event on Sunday the 16th, with a presentation with mouse ears as he usually does in his shows.

In addition, David Wise, the renowned composer of classics such as Donkey Kong Country, will be at the event, and from Japan comes Baby Beard who will deliver a top-level kawaii musical show.

Tomy Tallarico, the outstanding international instrumentalist together with an orchestra with 27 musicians will delight the public with a musical tour of the best video game soundtracks. Forero DJ will be setting the scene with mixes that will make the attendees dance.

Also present will be the most famous couple of streamers in Latin America AriGameplays and Juan Guarnizo who will face off in an incredible Valorant showmatch along with eight local influencers.

For soccer lovers, the ePrimera final will arrive, where representatives of local sports clubs will demonstrate who is the best in FIFA23, an action supported by the ANFP.

At the event there will be a cosplay contest for all fans of this discipline, a panel with David Hayter, the voice of the legendary Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid saga who will refer to the video game industry and his role as a dubbing actor in movies like Xmen.

An unprecedented show in Chile that will include, in addition to all the aforementioned activities that add up to almost 80, local developers, talks about the local and international gaming industry and many other surprises that will return to this first edition of #GamersCitySantander, an event that will not surprise you. you can lose