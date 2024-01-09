Young Cuban boxer would have died in Russia-Ukraine conflict

CubitaNOW Editorial ~Tuesday 9 January 2024

Russia’s war against Ukraine would have taken the life of another young Cuban; Several independent journalists confirm the death of boxer Yancel Morejón, a native of Villa Clara.

Reporter Ellen Paparazzi broke the news on her YouTube channel and other spokespeople from the boxing world followed it up.

“Former Cuban boxer Yancel Morezon lost his life while protecting Russian forces in the war in Ukraine. The boy, originally from Santa Clara province, was Cuban national champion in the lower categories. Before moving to Russia he He had served as a boxing coach at the academy of his native province,” reported journalist Carlos Linares.

Cuban Boxing Pages recounted the details of the young man who was struggling to make a career in the fist sport.

“Yanciel Morejón, a young man who wanted the opportunity to do something with his life, was tortured to death,” he warned in a publication.

“The only thing Yanciel Morejón wanted was the opportunity to move forward. I know this because I have spoken to her at length for over a year since she contacted me via WhatsApp. The only opportunity they had in Cuba was the war in which they were sent for a few pesos with no or minimal military training,” he explained to that profile.

