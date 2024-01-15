Young Cuban dies in traffic accident in Suriname

Cuban boy Gilberto Jose Mora Avila29 years old, lost his life in a tragic traffic accident It happened last Sunday in the city of Paramaribo, Suriname.

Mora, a native of Holguín province, was driving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon when he struck the left door of a car at an intersection of two roads, authorities said.

According to the police report, at the intersection of two roads, the Cuban immigrant did not pay attention to the traffic on the priority road – where the car was traveling – and a head-on collision occurred in which he was seriously injured.

When the ambulance arrived, the young man showed no signs of life. A doctor officially confirmed his death.

Mora was in the South American country for less than a yearwhere he arrived last April, and leaves wife and son, According to local media, his body has been handed over to his family by the police.

The motorcycle the Cuban was driving was impounded for fresh inspection while the tragic accident is investigated.

their pair, Rosemary Devorah Osorio PupoShared a touching message on Facebook, along with a video of the moment he spent with Mora.

Facebook Capture/Rosemary Devorah Osorio Pupo

“I don’t have words to explain how I feel. You were the love of my life and the most beautiful thing that happened in my life, you taught me so many things and so many beautiful moments I spent with you. You are, are and will be the love of my life, my partner, my everything, I still don’t understand what happened, I feel like everything isn’t true and it’s not happening, it’s a nightmare whose I never thought I’d go through this. My strength, my child, my everything, we had so many goals and so many dreams. May God give you all the light in heaven you deserve,” Osorio said.

The accident that killed Mora occurred two weeks later. Another Cuban died in a road accident in the same capital of Suriname, rich castro gonzalezCardenas, 43, a native of Matanzas and father of two, was driving a motorcycle when he collided with a truck and died.

Many Cuban immigrants have arrived in Suriname in recent years. The unstoppable exodus in which hundreds of thousands of people have left CubaBecause of the deep economic crisis the country is going through.

Some settle in the South American country, while others travel to the southern border of the United States.

In two years, at least 533,000 Cubans arrived in the United States.As it turns out, this figure is equivalent to 4.8% of the island’s 11.1 million inhabitants. AFP Taking official data as source.