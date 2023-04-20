Young fan who received a house as a gift from Maluma dies: ‘Heart in pieces’

Maluma fan, Bastian Matías Madrid Ramírez was only 12 years old and a few years ago he had been diagnosed with cancer

Last Wednesday, the 19th, the Colombian singer maluma (29) used his social networks to mourn the death of Bastian Matías Madrid Ramireza young fan, just 12 years old, sponsored by the reggaeton artist, who a few years ago had been diagnosed with cancer.

“Heartbroken, I must inform you that Bastian has left us on this earth plane. My master, my guide, my friend, my little brother left, but he left us all his teachings and an enormous void that nothing and nobody could fill. We fought until the end, but the best thing was his rest. Strength to all those who had the pleasure of knowing Bastian, ‘the smiling boy’, I love you, I will love you forever, my prince. we met on the way”, wrote the Colombian, in a post made on his official Instagram profile.

In September 2022, the artist gave the young man and his family a new house as a gift. The two met in 2021 and Bastian’s life story moved the reggaeton star, who has already recorded songs alongside singers like Anita It is Jennifer Lopez. Knowing the financial difficulties that the child fan’s family was going through, Maluma created a friendship with Ramírez.

Recently, Maluma had to undergo a delicate surgery

In September last year, one of the greatest Latin singers of the generation revealed that he would need to undergo a delicate surgery. On his profile on social networks, Maluma worried his followers by posting a photo dressed as a hospital patient to be taken to the operating room, asking for his followers’ support.

“Soon I’m going to have a small operation on my knee. I count on your prayers and good energies and everything will be fine. I love you. Wish me luck”Maluma captioned the publication and calmed his fans by demonstrating that he was confident that everything would work out.