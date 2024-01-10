Young man bought an iPhone for 20 pesos at the CDMX flea market and was surprised

Apple has made a significant mark in the field of mobile technology since Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007. This event fundamentally changed the mobile phone landscape, leading to Apple emerging as a major competitor alongside other brands such as Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi. ,

While there has been debate among fans and critics recently about the key differences between the iPhone 14 lineup and the recently released iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as their respective prices, an unusual surprise has surfaced on TikTok.

Which iPhone sells for 20 pesos? Video

A user on the social network was identified as gerardo vlogs Shared his experience of finding an iPhone 2 listed for sale in a Mexico City market for only 20 pesos. Despite the obvious limitations compared to existing models, the buyer highlighted the quality of the iPhone 2 camera and decided to buy it, even with a piece of tape on the back.

After cleaning, he revealed that the device still had the last call made in 2015, although he was unable to connect it to a Wi-Fi network, and he noticed that music was downloaded to it. Regardless of the specifications, He decided to keep the device and added a SIM card.

The video made the discovery go viral and shed light on the unusual jewelry that is sometimes found at flea markets.