March 21, 2023 at 10:56 –



Young people are invited to participate in a challenge on agriculture within the Minecraft video game

UTU invites students and young people, who are up to 18 years old, to participate in an agriculture and livestock challenge within the Minecraft video game. Participants will have to overcome the challenges of the farm while taking care of the environment.

For the third consecutive year, the Embassy of the United States in Uruguay announces that registrations are open to participate in Farmcraft®, an eSports competition and educational challenge based on the popular game Minecraft to understand the challenges faced by agricultural producers and distributors in everyone. The competition is free. The “pre-season” period is currently open with exercises, rehearsals and streamings that help participants prepare for the challenge, which is scheduled to start on friday march 17is called the “regular season”, and runs until April 27, 2023. During the regular season, participants are granted access to a modified version of Minecraft that makes models based on real-world conditions of agriculture, supply chains, and food availability. There is time to register and participate in the competition until April 7, 2023. Registration is done through the THIS LINK MORE INFORMATION

(124)







