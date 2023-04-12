Your eyes don’t deceive you, LOEWE’s new ‘Pixel’ collection sells for 4,000 euros

During Paris Fashion Week, the Spanish luxury fashion firm LOEWE, presented its Spring/Summer 2023 women’s fashion collection and its creative director, the British designer JW Anderson is making a lot of noise with his crazy new idea.

The brand presented a capsule collection of pixelated clothing very much in line with other brands that are taking the path of the Metaverse and Web3. For example, Balenciaga has created Fortnite skins or Gucci created clothes and accessories that can only be purchased in the virtual world of Roblox.

As for LOEWE, the pieces look like they’re straight out of Minecraft and it takes even your brain a second to adjust to what you’re seeing, especially when worn next to more conventional clothing. You might even think that it is designed with Photoshop and it is digitized clothing, but nothing is further from the truth.

The line consists of T-shirts, hoodies, and pants, including a blue T-shirt outlined in a design similar to a pixel black and pants with shading inspired by pixel animation.

Fashion approaches the Metaverse and the digital world

Many are already comparing the collection with Minecraft, that really served as inspiration. So far, it seems like most people are impressed with the way the clothing simulates the pixel in a very fun way.

The only problem—although it was to be expected—is the prices. For example, the white t-shirt costs about 1,700 euros and the blue hoodie is around 2,300 euros.

The truth is that this trompe l’oeil effect, which translates as ‘visual trick’, is nothing new in fashion and designers have been playing with optical illusions on garments for a long time. Now LOEWE has dared with something very topical.