Your Fear Is Real” gets new trailer

20th Century Studios and 21 Laps have just released the new official trailer for “Boogeyman: Your Fear Is Real”the new horror production inspired by the short story by the famous bestselling author Stephen King.

Coming soon exclusively in theaters, the thriller tells the story of high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer, who grieve over the recent death of their mother and do not receive the support of their father, Will, a therapist who you are also dealing with your own pain.

When a distressed patient unexpectedly appears at his home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that haunts families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“Boogeyman: The Fear Is Real” is directed by Rob Savage, with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and Mark Heyman. The Scott Beck & Bryan Woods story, based on the short story by Stephen King, stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton and David Dastmalchian.

The film’s producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen, with John H. Starke, Emily Morris, Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner, and Robin Meisinger serving as executive producers.

Premiere scheduled for June 1 in Brazilian theaters.

by the newsroom A Moupeira