Your guide to healthy eating

among many subsistence allowance The one that exists, is the most recommended and which has actually become the favorite of experts on many occasions is none other than Mediterranean diet, However, in recent years a new diet has developed that is being talked about a lot and that seems to include all the nutrients for a healthy, balanced diet and may help us lose and even lose weight. Also allows to maintain. This is the so-called “Harvard plate”.

The Harvard plate or healthy eating plate is a Diet model developed by nutritionists at Harvard University, which provides specific instructions on the amount and type of food to be placed on the plate. But what is it exactly? We provide you all the keys below.

What is Harvard plate?

Harvard plate concept represents an innovative strategy in the field of nutrition, based on studies and recommendations of experts from the prestigious American university. This teaching tool It is presented as a traditional dish, cleverly divided into four distinct sectionsWith the aim of promoting a balanced and healthy diet.

The structure of the plate is distributed as follows: The half Mainly intended for a generous portion of space vegetables, carefully selected to include a wide range of colors and nutrients, complemented by a low proportion of fresh and diverse fruits. This approach not only enriches the diet with essential vitamins and minerals, but also encourages fiber intake.

The second part of the plate is divided into two parts, one part dedicated to grains. Whole grains such as brown rice, whole grain pasta, barley, oats, quinoa and wheat grains, thus promoting the consumption of whole grains instead of refined grains for benefits on heart and digestive health. The remaining quarter is reserved for high-quality protein sources, This includes fish, poultry, legumes and nuts, with an emphasis on the importance of varied protein sources and healthy alternatives to red meat.

This diet model emphasizes the importance of healthy fats, the use of extra virgin olive oil is recommended for its recognized benefits, particularly for cardiovascular health and prevention of chronic diseases. At the same time, Urges to limit consumption of red meat and high-fat dairy productsAlso in line with current health guidelines, avoid bacon, salami and other processed meats altogether.

moreover, The Harvard Plate suggests prioritizing the consumption of water, tea or infusions as sources of hydration, Keeping sugary drinks and fruit juices in the background, which while natural, can contribute added sugar to the diet. The nutritional value of milk and other dairy products is recognized, their moderate consumption is recommended, between about one to two servings per day, to take advantage of their calcium and protein contributions without exceeding calories or saturated fat.

In short, the Harvard Plate not only provides a clear and accessible dietary guide, but also Promotes a philosophy of conscious and diverse consumption, the importance of quality over quantity and the preference for whole and natural foods were emphasized. This comprehensive approach seeks to not only improve personal nutrition, but also encourage healthy habits that can be sustained over the long term for a healthy, fulfilling life.

What are the benefits of Harvard plate?

Let’s learn to think not about boycotting food but about honesty. Harvard plate is one Clear, simple and detailed representation of how the three classes of nutrients should be included in our diet (Both simple and complex carbohydrates, proteins, preferably vegetables, and seasonal vegetables with the right portion of lipids).

It can be consumed at every meal (breakfast, lunch and dinner). With the aim of disbelieving the false myths of the diet as an ideal model of healthy and correct eating habits.

What should a full plate contain?

consists of plates: at least ½ vegetables (All according to taste and choose the one you like the most); ¼ carbohydrate (preferably whole grains, reminding us that tubers such as potatoes and tupinambo are always alternatives to pasta and bread); At the end ¼ protein (Better vegetables like legumes).

Let’s, first of all, demonize the sources of good fats. extra virgin olive oilAnd let’s move on Olives, nuts and avocado in individual quantities.

Below is an example of a daily menu:

Breakfast : A small glass of cow’s yogurt or soy products, oatmeal or whole wheat bread and 3-4 nuts for those intolerant.

: A small glass of cow’s yogurt or soy products, oatmeal or whole wheat bread and 3-4 nuts for those intolerant. lunch : Lentil and Vegetable Ragout, Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Almond Flakes.

: Lentil and Vegetable Ragout, Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Almond Flakes. dinner : Pumpkin cream with feta cheese and rosemary crumbles and crusty bread bruschetta.

Is Harvard Plate good for everyone?

Being a representative model of completely deprivation-free nutrition, It is indicated for absolutely all subjectsBoth adults, older people and even children for preventive and educational purposes.

nothing stops Each individual plate should be functionally reevaluated for pathology. Specific after consultation with a professional.