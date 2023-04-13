Your video game skills could help you find a job

In the field of video games, many studies and surveys have always tried to establish –or not– a relationship between the well-being of the person who plays and the type of game or mechanics they are facing.

The vast majority have highlighted, especially from the beginning of the 21st century, the effectiveness of video games to help children and adolescents learn and learn, or to help solve problems more easily.

In this line, a new study carried out by YouTube and Censuswide to 500 human resources professionals and more than 1,500 people between 16 and 26 years old, ensures that there is a direct relationship between the gaming and skills employers are looking for.

According to this survey, 34% of human resources managers seek communication; 29%, willingness to learn; 27%, time management, and 28%, initiative and proactivity.

Precisely, skills that video games are capable of helping to develop. According to this same survey, for 31% of the gamers playing helps develop strategic thinking.

Something logical if one takes into account that numerous video games, such as League of LegendsThey need mechanical skills, but also a strategy to work as a team and look for the enemy’s weak points.

Meanwhile, 24% believe that video games help solve problems; 29%, which help them remain calm under pressure, as well as help them communicate more effectively.

“We are very proud of the role that YouTube creators play in this learning process, as they help young people learn to improve in a hobby that has been shown to have such a profound impact on their lives offline,” explains Maite Gómez. Fraile, director of YouTube for Spain and Portugal.

How video games help great creators

From left to right, Mikecrack, TinenQa and DjMaRiiO. Youtube

In addition to this survey, some of the best-known youtubers have shared how video games have helped them in their lives, such as Mikecrack –with 37.3 million subscribers– who was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) as a child ).

As he himself admits, he has always had a hard time completing long and monotonous tasks or concentrating to solve problems.

“The video game mechanics of completing milestones, small objectives and solving tasks to gradually achieve progression has helped me in my professional career and personal development,” he says.

On the other hand, content creators such as TinenQa –2.88 million subscribers– and Lovely Ela –3.75 million subscribers– highlight the work of video games for encourage teamwork or strategically plan content campaigns.

For DjMaRiiO –8.74 million subscribers–, who has FIFA as his favorite game, he thinks that watching content gaming it is useful for offer greater variety and, in addition, to overcome challenges of the game.

Finally, half of young video game fans feel that interacting with others gamers on platforms like YouTube provides them with greater security when communicating, an essential tool for employers.

“In this way, we gain new skills, we see how a new strategy would work and we learn things that we can apply to our own game,” concludes Matt Barr, senior and associate professor at the University of Glasgow and author of the book. Graduate Skills and Game-Based Learning.

For now, the content gaming continues to grow on YouTube: in 2022, the barrier of 2 billion views was surpassed. In December alone, this type of content reached more than 500 million registered active viewers per day, that is, more than 120,000 million hours of viewing.