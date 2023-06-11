Youth may be wasted on the young, wealth on the rich

Frederick de Backer is a columnist.

Frederick de Backer

This may be due to the fact that the first forty-two pages of Willem Elschots glue / feet Just caressed calluses, or swallowed like a Toulouse goose, funnel full of Rome, Shiva and Kendall, excellent and lucky final season back and forth about stock prices with or without ATN succession (“I’m going to be CEO!” – “No, I’m going to be CEO!” – “And I’m going to be president!”), but I would have liked a little more money. Yet when I see what people throw it away.

Youth may be wasted on the small, wealth on the rich.

For example, next season Lionel Messi will smell his divine toes to the illustrious Inter Miami, not because of the football history to be written there, but because of the deal (“Deal, deal! We close the deal.” , no, we bury the deal, or don’t…!”) is also tied to a lucrative partnership with Adidas and Apple, among others. You would think that someday you will get enough money, but then you ignore that other money.

Whereas eternal fame is bought so quickly, as in Antwerp, especially when the editor-in-chief, as soon as the red-and-white funnel is out of one’s throat, begs only his reporters for more news about the greasy Ghisen and those diabolical Are. How about Tania Meintjens, or Marc Overmars, once upon a time he was known for walking out of his socks and not his pants. It’s a golden dawn in the ‘Tea Stad’, the rest of the world is turning once again.

It’s a shame there’s an ocean between us, otherwise my cries of frustration could have reached Cardi B, whether or not she’s beyond description of her own pudenda. Chewing gum on the floor of Lauryn Hill recently declared that being everything is too boring; Zen in the sense that Cardi B’s head is empty even without any attention, but most of all, it’s awesome. She shared her wisdom at Elon Musk’s Temple of Apollo when someone asked why, despite her wealth, she still felt the need to wield a gun in video clips.

Because, she claims that Cardi B misses her old life. The life where she hanged naked from a pole in exchange for her old addiction? The life in which she surprised and robbed horny men in hotel rooms? You’ll just be called Erykah Badu and see teenage girls kissing Cardi B’s feet. Nina Simone’s remains also resurface.

Cardi B owns four Lamborghinis, three Mercedes, two Maseratis, two Chevrolets, one Bentley, one Rolls, one Dodge Challenger, one McLaren, one Ferrari, one Audi, one Fiat Spider, one Alfa Romeo and no driver’s license.

