YouTube horror viral to be adapted for theaters by James Wan and A24

“The Backrooms”, the horror series that went viral on YouTube, will be adapted for theaters by A24 and Atomic Monster, production company of James Wan. The information is from Bloody Disgusting.

The series tacklesan urban legend and creepypasta named as the unfinished part of the world that tells the story of an endless maze of randomly generated office rooms.”

In history, “a set of strangely familiar environments that are part of an alternative reality to ours: they are formed by levels, and each one of them presents a specific, mysterious and often threatening aspect.”

The series accumulates almost 100 million views on YouTube. Kane Parsons will direct the film and the script will be in charge of Roberto Patino (“DMZ”).

Watch the original video for “The Backrooms” below:

