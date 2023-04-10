YouTuber recreates the entire universe in Minecraft

Share





The project took two months.

Although for many Minecraft is a game for children, in it you can create really wonderful things. There are people who have recreated entire cities with only blocks, but nothing like this has ever been seen before: the entire universe, with its planets, galaxies and stars, in the video game.

The artist behind this representation of the universe in Minecraft is the American Christopher Slayton, just 18 years old, better known on the internet as Chris DaCow. He finished his project in October 2022 but the video where he shows his result continues to gain views, because it is totally incredible.

According to The New York Times, the young man before starting this job he spent two months analyzing the structures of outer space, such as black holes and the composition of galaxies, among others. In fact, he even did some physics exercises to properly distribute the blocks within the game on a real scale.

When it was time to translate everything he had learned into Minecraft, he kicked off by creating Earth as the first planet, taking a globe as a reference. Then I continue with the other planets in the solar system, including the Sun.

In this universe, Chria DaCow also recreated the “Pillars of Creation” of the Eagle Nebula and a Gargantua-inspired black hole, featured in the movie “Interstellar.”

Regarding his work, the youtuber indicated that “This is giving each person the ability to learn, to visualize.” “And I feel like they even learn. For many people or for a wide spectrum of students, it is a challenge to learn about the universe, to learn about new advances”ended.

The video, posted on his YouTube account, It has more than 13 million views and adding.