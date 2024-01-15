Yunior García assures that Cuba is close to an explosion

Cuban playwright and activist Yunior Garcia Aguilera He assured that another social outbreak was likely to occur in Cuba as the crisis worsened.

“Cuba is going to explode, that’s a fact. There is no electricity, food, medicine, rights, freedom or hope, “Nobody can resign themselves to this forever,” he said on his Twitter account.

“We just hope The international community is ready to know whose side to take When the inevitable happens,” he said.

theater director, who He fled to Spain after being harassed by state security in 2021 Shared a photo of the historic 11J protests, to call for a peaceful march on November 15 that year.

Over the past few hours, independent journalists have reported Protests in many provinces as blackout increasesWhich are going on for more than 12 hours.

Jose Raul Gallego reported that residents of the municipalities of Florida (Camagüey), Batabano (Mayabac) and Alcides Pino neighborhood (Holguín) confirmed the protests on Saturday night during the power outage.

“Power cuts lasting more than ten hours cause Internet service to fail, making it difficult to record and publish live broadcasts as well as videos,” he said.

“There were protests in all of these municipalities on June 11 and after the passage of Hurricane Ian in September 2022,” he recalled.

Journalist Jose Luis Tan Estrada also confirmed to several people that people in Florida took to the streets to protest amid the blackouts.

“Although officials in the area tried to prove the opposite through posts on Facebook, the reality was different,” clarified the reporter, who shared a publication of the party secretary in the area where she assured that people “Enjoying the peace.” ,

“According to my sources, ‘It got hot and they immediately turned on the power.”, Tan Estrada stressed.

Last week the Cuban Electrical Union (UNE) reported 24-hour blackout due to capacity shortage of over 1,400 MW.

24-hour service was affected on Saturday and service could not be restored till 8 am. The maximum impact on the previous day was 1,483 MW at 7:00 pm, the peak hour.

The blackout situation in the capital has worsened since this weekThe province has been the least affected so far by the frequent and prolonged blackouts, which were already a reality in the rest of the country.

Areas in at least 11 municipalities in Havana were without power for four hours on Wednesday.

As of last week, the Provincial Electric Company had only announced service interruptions in some areas of the city between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm due to maintenance on electrical installations; But starting Monday, it began a schedule of four-hour-a-day blackouts across the region.