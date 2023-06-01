Yves Vanderhaeghe and KV Oostende have “exploratory meeting” about return

KV Oostende and Yves Vanderhaeghe (53) are getting closer: The former coach of the Kustboys was in Ostend today for a meeting, where a possible return and the coming season were discussed. However, the official offer is not on the table as of now.

Last week it became clear that KV Oostende is looking to former coach Vanderheeghe to revive the team in 1B. And the interest is mutual, as West Fleming is looking to embark on a third adventure at sea. So both the sides move towards each other. There were definitely talks between Vanderheeghe and the club people in Ostend today. It was about an “exploratory meeting” about sporting ambitions and operations.

Warranties

It is currently not certain whether Vanderhaeghe will actually take the bait. For this, some things still need to be clarified at the board level in KVO. For example, there are still no financial offers on the table today, and Vanderhaeghe must also obtain the necessary guarantees regarding his operating resources and core for next season.

© Belga

Vanderheeghe was fired at the end of October last season in a bizarre move to KV Oostende, where Ganaye – who now has no future at sea – opted to cooperate with Dominik Thalhammer. This resulted in relegation to 1B. Prior to this, Vanderhaeghe was also a coach for two seasons from July 2015 to September 2017 during the great years under Mark Cooke. At that time the coach was also fired.