Zapping of the month: from the premiere of “Brawl” to the return of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which series are coming in April? – Present

“O Marinheiro de Guerra”, “Royal Crackers”, “Upright”, “As Boas Mães” and “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” were some of the first novelties of April on streaming platforms and television channels, but the The next few weeks reserve dozens of premieres, long-awaited returns and punctual farewells.

“Fight”, comedy by Netflix created by Lee Sung Jin (executive producer of “Dave” and “Undone”) and starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, part of the tension that derives from a car accident and is one of the most praised initial proposals of the month. “The Florida Man”, on the same platform, combines humor and criminal investigation in the journey of an ex-policeman looking for a gangster’s partner. Édgar Ramírez stars in the series created by Donald Todd (producer of “This Is Us” or “Ugly Betty”) and with episodes directed by Miguel Arteta (“It’s Now or Never”).

On the way is also another series that has treated comedy well in recent years and is among the best bets on the Prime Video: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, whose fifth season will be the last.

Still on the Amazon platform, and still in witty mode, “Greek Salad” reunites the characters of the cinematographic trilogy “The Spanish Residence” (2002), “The Russian Dolls” (2005) and “Casse-tête chinois” (2013) in a story that follows the generation of children of the couple played by Romain Duris and Kelly Reilly. Cécile de France also has a confirmed return in Cédric Klapisch’s French series, set in Athens.

barry barry ” data-title=”Barry – Zapping of the month: from the premiere of “Rixa” to the return of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which series are coming in April? – SAPO Mag”> barry

A more sinuous comedy, “Barry” begins to say goodbye this month, in HBO Maxplatform that also hosts the third season of “Dave”, an FXX original, or the second of “Somebody Somewhere”, with Bridget Everett in deep America.

already the disney+ has the first part of the second season of “That’s How It Happened to Your Father” among April’s biggest bets, along with the premiere of “Little Things in Life”, which mixes some drama with comedy in the portrayal of a woman with a troubled life – played by the ever-dependable Kathryn Hahnz.

In the realms of the thriller, and with a cast led by another exciting actress, Keri Russell, “Diplomat” follows an ambassador who must balance her career and her marriage. The Netflix series is the first created by Debora Cahn, screenwriter of “National Security”, “Vinyl” or “Grey’s Anatomy”.

“Dead Ringers” also has great potential, a psychological thriller inspired by the homonymous film by David Cronenberg. Rachel Weisz stars and Alice Birch (“Succession,” “Normal People”) writes the Amazon Prime Video series, Sean Durkin (“Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “The Nest”) directs three of the six episodes.

Love & Death ” data-title=”Zapping of the month: from the premiere of “Rixa” to the return of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which series are coming in April? – SAPO Mag”> Love & Death

Promising as much or more tension, “Love & Death” throws Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons into a plot based on a true crime in the North American suburbs. Written by David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland Security”), it can be seen on HBO Max.

Death also lurks in “The Head”, by AXNwhose second season continues to investigate mysterious homicides at the South Pole, or in “The Afterparty”, back to Apple TV+ and a reunion of old high school classmates that ends in tragedy. With more action, or if it wasn’t produced by the Russo brothers, “Citadel” joins Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in one of the novelties of Amazon Prime Video.

Check out other releases of the month below:

Day 2: The Sailor War (miniseries)

Netflix

Day 2: Ralph & Katie (T1)

disney+

Day 3: Royal Crackers (T1)

HBO Max

Day 4: Upright (T1 and T2)

filming

Day 5: The Crossing (T1)

disney+

Day 5: The Good Mothers (T1)

disney+

Day 5: Little Network: The Series (miniseries)

disney+

Day 5: Schmigadoon! (T2)

Apple TV+

Day 5: Journey to the Center of the Earth (T1)

disney+

Day 6: Brawl (T1)

Netflix

Day 6: The Equalizer (T3)

10:10 pm on TVCine Action

Day 7: The Little Things in Life (miniseries)

disney+

The Little Things in Life The Little Things in Life ” data-title=”Little Things in Life – Zapping of the month: from the premiere of “Rixa” to the return of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which series are coming in April? – SAPO Mag”> The Little Things in Life

Day 7: So Far So Good (T1)

Netflix

Day 7: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (T1)

SkyShowtime

Day 7: The Internship (T3 – last)

Amazon Prime Video

Day 7: Transatlantic (miniseries)

Netflix

Day 8: Holy Divorce (T1)

Netflix

Day 8: Parliament (T2)

21:05 on RTP2

Day 10: Domina (T1)

10:10 pm at TVCine Emotion

Day 12: The mother-in-law who gave birth to you (T2)

Netflix

Day 13: The Obsession of Desire (miniseries)

Netflix

Day 13: A Florida Man (miniseries)

Netflix

Day 14: #BringBackAlice (T1)

HBO Max

Day 14: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (T5 – last)

Amazon Prime Video

Day 14: Greek Salad (T1)

Amazon Prime Video

Greek Salad Greek Salad ” data-title=”Greek Salad – Zapping of the month: from the premiere of “Rixa” to the return of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which series are coming in April? – SAPO Mag”> Greek Salad

Day 14: Jane (T1)

Apple TV+

Day 14: Queenmaker (T1)

Netflix

Day 14: The Last Thing He Told Me (miniseries)

Apple TV+

Day 14: Surprise Father (T6 – last)

9:25 pm on FOX Comedy

Day 17: Barry (T4 – last)

HBO Max

Day 19: Dave (T3)

HBO Max

Day 19: That’s How It Happened to Your Dad (part 1 of T2)

disney+

Day 19: Karen Pirie (T1)

disney+

Day 19: Marked Heart (T2)

Netflix

Day 20: Passionate Anonymous (T1)

Netflix

Day 20: Diplomat (T1)

Netflix

Diplomat Diplomat ” data-title=”Diplomata – Zapping of the month: from the premiere of “Rixa” to the return of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which series are coming in April? – SAPO Mag”> Diplomat

Day 20: The Tooth Fairy: Love Teeth (T1)

Netflix

Day 21: Welcome to Edén (T2)

Netflix

Day 21: Dead Ringers (miniseries)

Amazon Prime Video

Day 21: Diamonds in the Rough (T1)

Netflix

Day 24: Somebody Somewhere (T2)

HBO Max

Day 25: Drift – Partners in Crime (T1)

SkyShowtime

Day 26: Love After Music (T1)

Netflix

Day 26: Sam – A Saxon (miniseries)

disney+

Day 26: Station 19 (T5)

disney+

Day 26: The Resident (T6)

disney+

Day 26: Tom Jones (miniseries)

disney+

Day 26: Supermoms (T7 – last)

Netflix

Day 27: The Nurse (miniseries)

Netflix

Day 27: The Inseparables (part 2 of T2 – last)

Netflix

Day 27: Love & Death (miniseries)

HBO Max

Day 27: Sweet Tooth (T2)

Netflix

Day 27: The Head (T2)

11:45 p.m. at AXN

The Head The Head ” data-title=”The Head – Zapping of the month: from the premiere of “Rixa” to the return of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which series are coming in April? – SAPO Mag”> The Head

Day 28: Citadel (T1)

Amazon Prime Video

Day 28: Pollos sin cabeza (T1)

HBO Max

Day 28: The Afterparty (T2)

Apple TV+

Day 28: Vera (T11)

7:30 pm on FOX Crime