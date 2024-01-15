Zayn Malik fourth solo album: release date, tracks and more

this one harry potter Reference? Zayn Malik News of his fourth solo album has just been announced – and it’s titled room under the stairs,

The former One Direction singer announced his upcoming project via Instagram in March 2024, also revealing the illustrated cover artwork and the album’s release date – which is May 17, 2024. Mark your calendars, directioners!

The British singer teased the project with a short video on Instagram a week before the announcement. “I think the purpose behind this album is for the listener to learn more about me personally as a human being,” he said in the clip.

This will be Zayn’s debut album with his new music label Mercury Records, which he signed to in early 2023.

“As soon as Zayn and I met, I knew we had to work together. “I was overwhelmed by the new music, but also impressed by his vision, inspiration and spirit,” said the Mercury Records president. tyler arnold, it was shared in a statement at the time. “We are honored that he and his team have joined us at Mercury Records. “We have an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of their story together.”

The father of one has three previous albums – 2016’s My Mindof 2018 icarus and 2021 no one is listening, Additionally, he also released a solo project called yellow tape In September 2021, when he posted a Dropbox link on Twitter, fans were given access to several rap songs, including the tracks “Believe Me” and “Grimage”, as well as another titled “Yellow Tape 47”.

The last time Zayn teased new music was last year during his “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance.

“I’m making a record, I don’t think people will really expect it. It’s a different sound for me,” he revealed. “And there are some other narratives going on, like real life experiences and things. My daughter has been mentioned there several times.

Some have speculated that the new album will be in the country genre, as it has been revealed that he has worked with Grammy-winning country music producer dave cobb on the project.

Scroll through our gallery to see everything we know so far about Zayn’s fourth solo album.

