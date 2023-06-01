Zayn Malik thanks the fans he owes his ‘life’

for such a long time Zayn Malik A celebrity, he maintains a low profile. Now the superstar is taking to social media with a message for his fans. Correction: A emotional Message to his fans. That’s what he says.

Zayn Malik thanks fans for supporting him in tweet

Can you believe it’s been thirteen (!) years since we first met the members in the same direction, decided after living together for five years Zayn Malik to exit the band. According to Britton, he “wanted to be a normal 22-year-old guy who had the opportunity to relax and have personal time away from the limelight.” Although their relationship gigi hadid Put him in the crosshairs of the paparazzi, he’s been pretty quiet in recent years.

Nevertheless, the singer felt the need to address his fans through a Twitter message last week. “I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me on this amazing journey, especially my fans to whom i owe my life, Love you and love you and see what you do for me.’

This content has been imported from Twitter. You might be able to find the same content in another format, or you might be able to find more information on their web site.

Is he saying goodbye in a subtle way?

The emotional message doesn’t go unnoticed and fans are flooded with questions. While most are happy to hear from their idol (he only tweeted once earlier this year), others wonder why. zain Right now feeling the need to throw this tweet in the air.

It is believed that this is his way forward subtle farewell To pick from his music career. ,Brother, Don’t scare me like this. Please I’m an overthinker,” tweeted one person. Another says the message is extremely confusing. Especially considering rumors that zain Working on new music from 2021. “I sincerely hope that you are grateful for the support and are looking forward to getting your Material to issue. If not, that’s fine. The music industry was never your number one priority and we love and support you always!’