Zayn Malik’s mother follows Selena Gomez on Instagram

Selena Gomez’s love life continues to be under the watchful eye of fans. This time, the reason for the uproar was caused by Zayn Malik’s mother. There were already rumors that the singer would be in a relationship with the former One Direction, which were reinforced with his mother, Trisha Malik, following Selena on Instagram.

But it wasn’t just the follow that drew attention. Bella Hadid liked the publication of a Selena fan club that talked about the news. Soon after, the Instagram account also published the print with the interaction of the model, who removed the like. Bella is the sister of Gigi Hadid, the singer’s ex-girlfriend and with whom he has a daughter, Khai. In addition, the model dated The Weeknd, who, shortly after the breakup, engaged in a 10-month relationship with Selena.

Rumors of possible dating began amid the controversy between Hailey Bieber and Selena – at the beginning of the year, the two apparently exchanged barbs on social networks. In the midst of all the bullshit, the singer began to gain a lot of followers on Instaram and, among them, Zayn also followed her. The fact that the singer only followed 17 people gave even more strength to the rumor. To add more fuel to the fire, Hailey is friends with Gigi and Bella, in addition to being the wife of Justin Bieber, with whom the owner of the hit “Lose You To Love Me” lived a yo-yo relationship.

At the end of March, the tabloid Page Six reported that Zayn and Selena would have had a brief romance. According to a source for the publication, the possible couple met in 2012, when Taylor Swift, one of the artist’s best friends, and Harry Styles, also former One Direction, had a relationship for a few months. “It doesn’t surprise me that they are potentially together. (currently),” the source said.

Featured photo: Selena Gomez. Playback/Instagram