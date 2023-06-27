Zayn releases first teaser for new work

Zayn recently emptied his entire Instagram page, which in pop parlance means the singer has a new job coming. The former One Direction member has now released the first teaser.

Zain coming soon with new work. This will be his first music after the album ‘Nobody Is Listening’, which released almost a year and a half ago on January 15, 2021. It is not yet clear whether this will be a full album right away or only singles for the time being.

zain

Zayn Malik deleted all his posts from Instagram within a few days. Much later, a post appeared: an eight-second video. In the video, Zain can be seen sitting on the moped wearing a helmet and getting ready to go. That’s why we won’t listen to music right now. Zayn also shared a link on Twitter to preserve his new work on Spotify and Apple Music.

This is Zain’s first official work in over a year. Last year, the singer released three more songs via Dropbox. Zayn recently signed a new record deal with Mercury Records. Also under that label are Post Malone, Bo Burnham and Hailee Steinfeld.

It’s not yet known when we can expect new music from Zayn, but since there’s already a presave link, it’ll likely be pretty soon.

Check out Zain’s video on Instagram here: