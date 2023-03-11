Zé Felipe’s mother vents after attacks on Virginia: “Demanding”

The digital influencer’s mother-in-law spoke about the criticism that the daughter-in-law has been suffering because of her makeup line

Poliana Rochathe mother of Ze Felipeopened the question box on Instagram, this Friday, the 10th. Coincidentally, at the beginning of the week, Virginia Fonseca received a barrage of criticism on social media.

For those who haven’t seen it, the blonde has launched a makeup line and a single product costs around R$ 200, surpassing international brands such as Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, who also sell cosmetics.

In the question box, a follower wanted to know if Poliana Rocha was aware of the attacks that her daughter-in-law has been suffering. She assumed that she has seen the negative comments, but as much as it bothers her, she prefers not to blow it further.

“I don’t like to get involved, but I confess that I am sad. Virgínia is super demanding, meticulous and would never launch a product that would not meet her expectations”, said Leonardo’s wife.

Virgínia Fonseca saved Zé Felipe from crisis

At Carnival, the singer also faced a series of criticisms from Internet users. The reason? During a performance, he got stuck onstage and almost couldn’t complete the show. In the video, it looked like laziness on his part.

After the repercussions, the owner of the hit “Malvada” explained himself to the public and said that, in the middle of the festival, he had an anxiety attack. Because of that, his wife, Virgínia Fonseca, appeared in a hurry and tried to help him by doing a choreography next to him.

