Zeka marks ‘a Clid’ after not knowing an interaction from Yasuo

Almost two years ago Hanwha Life Esports jungler Kim Tae-min”Clid«It became popular and not precisely because of a sporting event. The South Korean temporarily became a community player because he didn’t know that with Lee Sin he had extra damage (execute) with the second application of the Sonic Wave. If the jungler went viral, it was precisely because the Blind Monk is the champion who has played the most during his career and by far. However, now the baton has been picked up by his teammate Kim Geon-woo.”Zeka«.

Hanwha Life Esports outlet has revealed during an interview with Ashley Kang that I didn’t know until now that to use Yasuo’s ultimate ability you can place the mouse to select the targets. “I didn’t know how it worked. last Yasuo, I just pressed the R”, he explained in an interview after beating Dplus KIA in the first round of the playoffs of the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK). Therefore, Zeka only attacked automatically selected targets.

The statements came precisely after Zeka gave Hanwha Life Esports the final 3-1 against Dplus KIA playing Yasuo on the fourth map. The medium not only played the champion without knowing the interaction of his final, but he was one of the determining players of the South Korean team. The world champion finished the match with a KDA of 10/2/1. However, the data does not hide the surprise of many followers: he used his last more about Heimerdinger than not about the carries main of DK.

Zeka and Hanwha Life Esports play it in the bottom bracket

With Yasuo’s ult interaction learned, Zeka and Hanwha Life Esports now have the important stretch of the LCK playoffs ahead of them if they want to challenge for the title. After beating Dplus KIA in the first round, Hanwha Life dropped to the bottom bracket after losing 3-1 to Gen.G. HLE’s next opponent will be KT Rolster, who forced T1 a fifth map last weekend. The confrontation between both teams will be next Sunday, April 2, but before that T1 and Gen.G will face each other.

