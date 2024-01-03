Zelensky fires Ukraine’s military chief in major change after nearly two years of war

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the dismissal of Gen. Valery Zaluzny, Ukraine’s top commander, in the biggest military blow since the start of a full-scale invasion of Russia nearly two years ago.

The president’s move comes as tensions between Zelensky and the hugely popular military chief escalated following the failure of Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive, and as Ukraine faces renewed Russian attacks, shortages of manpower and ammunition. And US aid has been blocked in Congress.

In a Telegram post sent shortly before the formal announcement, Zelensky said he met with Zaluzny and “discussed what kind of renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine needs.”

“The time has come for such a renewal,” Zelensky wrote.

Zaluzny’s replacement will be Oleksandr Sirsky, who has served as commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces since 2019.

Zaluzny wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday that “the tasks of 2022 are different from the tasks of 2024.”

“Therefore, everyone also has to change and adapt to the new realities. (We) just met the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. This was an important and serious conversation. “It was decided that we needed to change our approach and strategies,” he said.

The differences between the two men had been simmering for several months, but appeared to escalate late last year, when Zaluzny said in a long essay and interview in The Economist magazine in November that the war had reached a stalemate.

Writing after a Ukrainian counter-attack was largely repulsed by strong Russian defences, he warned that a great technological leap “is probably not a deep and beautiful progress”, but rather a balance of catastrophic loss and destruction.

His comments drew immediate criticism from Zelensky’s office, which said such comments about the war only benefited Russia.