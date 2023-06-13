Zelensky praised the “difficult but successful” Ukrainian offensive

“Thanks to our people for every Ukrainian flag returned to its rightful place in the villages of the recently liberated territories. The fight is tough, but we are making progress and that is important,” the president said in his daily video message.

For days the Ukrainian military has been reporting the liberation of villages, mainly in the Donetsk region, which was annexed by Russia. Ukrainian forces are said to have captured a total of seven villages in the south and east of Ukraine in their counteroffensive since last weekend. According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malzer, this amounts to a total of 90 square kilometers of territorial gain. “The enemy’s losses are exactly what we need,” Zelensky said after a meeting with generals about the situation in the front sector.

Ukrainian control expanded, especially around the city of Bakhmut, which was conquered by Russia. Ukrainian troops reportedly managed to advance several hundred meters towards the city on Monday.

rain softens the ground

Zelensky further stated that fighting conditions were unfavorable these days due to the weather. The rain softens the ground and makes the area less accessible to heavy technology. “Nevertheless, the strength of our fighters produces results,” he insisted. The President also praised the fact that Russian prisoners of war were being taken. According to him, it “helps to create reserves for exchange with our own soldiers from Russian captivity”.

Zelensky also discussed with the military leadership what measures needed to be taken to stabilize the situation in the liberated areas. For example, work is being done on the delivery of the necessary weapons and ammunition there, it seems. “As we maintain and strengthen our operational dominance, we believe in victory, which will come.”