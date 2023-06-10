Zelensky “shocked” by lack of international aid after dam destruction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is “surprised” that the United Nations and the Red Cross are not on site to provide humanitarian aid following the destruction of a dam in the town of Novaya Kakhovka. They say that the flood has created a serious crisis.

“Representatives of the United Nations and the Red Cross are not here. After so many hours they are still not there,” he says in an interview broadcast by German media Welt TV and Bild. “We have not received a response. I am in shock. These are agencies that need to be there to save lives.”

“Every person who dies is a verdict on the current international architecture and international organizations that have forgotten how to save lives. If an international organization is not present in the disaster area, it means that it does not exist at all or is not able to function, ”Zelensky said in his daily speech.

Ukrainian president says floods have killed people. “People and animals have died. From the rooftops of flooded houses, people watch drowned people floating by.” According to local media, at least three people have died near Kherson.

Zelensky also fiercely routed Russian troops on the south bank of the Dnieper River. “When our soldiers try to rescue people, they are shot from a distance by the occupiers.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that he will chair a NATO-Ukraine committee meeting on Thursday following the destruction of the dam. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will also participate in the talks through videoconferencing.

The UN humanitarian office says there is a team in Kherson to coordinate relief efforts, and 12,000 bottles of water and 10,000 purification tablets have already been distributed.

The World Bank has said it will help Ukraine by rapidly assessing damages and needs.