Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet casually dance at a party

Zendaya and Timothée Chalametenjoyed a casual dunereunion at a birthday party for Zendaya’s assistant, Darnell Appling, Videos shared on social media showed opposing players dancing and mingling with a large crowd for the celebration, which was held in a park outside.

Zendaya She looked effortlessly cool in layers of white halter top, high-waisted jeans, big gold earrings and long gold necklace. Meanwhile, Chalamet wore a baggy white T-shirt, lime green basketball shorts, beige baseball cap, black sunglasses, Batman-themed socks and multicolored sneakers under a blue and white NBA jersey.

shows a video going viral Zendaya who is line-dancing to beyonce before i let go Shows another video of Chalamet little WomenActor going to the center of the dance troupe. You can watch the video at the bottom of this article.

Zendaya and Chalamet – who finished filming late last year The Dunes: Part Two The two have spoken about the close bond they developed on the set of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s famous science fiction novel.

“When I got there, I was intimidated. I was like, I want to do my best, you know? But this guy created such a warm environment to work in,” Zendaya explained. I! news In 2021. “I immediately thought, ‘Oh, we’re going to be friends for life. This is going to happen. ‘” So it was great and I had an incredible time, and I really hope we get to do more of this because out of selfishness I just want to have fun.

in an interview with Diversity last year reflected Timothée Chalamet On Zendaya’s performance in the future dune-follow up, “She’s bringing exactly what she brought the first time – which was incredible – but in greater abundance,” he said. And she really has become a sister. I am so grateful to have her as a partner, a sister and a friend.

